Hunt, Heasley Pitch Bulls over RailRiders to Split Series

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Moosic, PA - Newcomers KC Hunt and Jon Heasley paved the way for Durham to gain a six-game split, pitching the Bulls to a 4-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

Hunt (W, 1-2) carried a shutout into the fifth inning before allowing a two-run homer to Ali Sanchez. Hunt had retired 12 straight batters after a leadoff error in the first inning, in recording his first win in the Tampa Bay organization. Hunt was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in late March and was making only his third appearance with the Bulls (5-10).

From there, Jon Heasley, just signed as a free agent by the Rays earlier in the week, threw three scoreless innings on only 20 pitches. Heasley, a former starting pitcher with Kansas City, was released by the Royals late in spring training. Heasley faced the minimum nine batters and recorded six of his nine outs on either the first or second pitch of his sequence.

Cam Hill (S, 1) battled through a challenging ninth to notch his first save. Hill permitted a walk and single to start the inning followed by a wild pitch, but fanned Max Schuemann on a 3-2 cutter, then retired slugger Spencer Jones on a sac fiÃây to right. Yanquiel Fernandez fouled out to first baseman Logan Davidson to end the game.

The Bulls took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Raynel Delgado was balked home from third base by starter Dom Hame. Delgado had doubled and advanced to third on a grounder.

Durham scored an unearned run in the fourth when Carson Williams scored on a two-out single by Davidson. Williams reached on an error by shortstop Schuemann.

Carlos Colmenarez swatted his first Triple-A homer in the fifth, then Victor Mesa Jr. smashed an opposite field homer in the eighth for a 4-2 cushion.

The Bulls return home for a six-game series against Norfolk on Tuesday morning at 11:05 AM ET. Logan Workman (0-2, 8.31) is slated to start the opener.

Notes: The series split by Durham was its best series outcome of the season to date. The Bulls were swept three straight in Charlotte, then dropped four of six at the DBAP to Lehigh Valley. The Bulls lost the first two in the series against Scranton before winning three of the final four.... OF Jacob Melton returned to the Bulls lineup on Sunday after sitting out

Saturday's DH. Melton was 1-3 with his team-leading 10th steal while playing right field...The April series marks the only series on the schedule this season between the Bulls and Scranton.... LHP Joe Rock was optioned back to Durham by the Rays. Rock is not yet on Durham's active roster.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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