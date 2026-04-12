WooSox Game Information

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game is live on NESN+ as well as on The Pike 100.1 FM. Thank you.

APRIL 12th COLUMBUS (8-6) at WORCESTER (9-4) 1:05 pm

Columbus Clippers RHP Trenton Denholm (1-0, 2.45) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Payton Tolle (1-0, 4.50)

Sunday Series Finale - The Worcester Red Sox will put a bow on their first extended home series of the season when they play the finale of their 6-game set against the Columbus Clippers (AAA-Cleveland Guardians) this afternoon at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox lead the series, 3 games to 2 and are in search of their second straight series victory following their 5-game sweep at St. Paul last weekend. Worcester dropped 2 of 3 to Syracuse here at home to begin the season so they have a 1-1-0 series record pending today's outcome. Today's game is live on NESN+ and on The Pike 100.1 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

This and That - The WooSox will be looking to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time this season today. The Sox are 9-4 to match their best start in franchise-history (the 2022 WooSox were also 9-4, but then 9-5). The WooSox have won 8 of their last 10 games overall. They are 4-4 at home compared to 5-0 on the road.

The Road Ahead - Speaking of the road, the Sox will fly to Nashville, TN on their offday tomorrow in advance of opening a 6-game series in the terrific city of Nashville on Tuesday evening at 7:35 pm (EDT). The WooSox will be facing the Nashville Sounds (AAA-Milwaukee) for the first time ever as the 6-game set starts on Tuesday and continues through next Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The last time a Red Sox Triple-A affiliate played in Nashville was on May 23, 1991 when the Pawtucket Red Sox blanked the Sounds behind Kevin Morton, 4-0. The PawSox victory gained a split of that 2-game series (yes, travel from Pawtucket, RI to Nashville, TN for a 2-game set) and began a rather strange 10-game roadtrip for Pawtucket that included stops in Nashville (2 games). then to Louisville (3 games), then off to Indianapolis (3 games), and then finally to Buffalo (for 2 games). Ah, travel in the old International League! By the way, Pawtucket and Nashville were part of the unique Triple-A Alliance that featured teams from the International League (like Pawtucket) facing teams from the American Association (like Nashville) in an interleague partnership from 1988-1991. The Pacific Coast League, the third Triple-A league at the time, did not participate - thankfully!

View From Above - The WooSox (9-4) are still alone in 1st -place atop the International League East division by a 1/2-game over both Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley. Memphis leads the overall 20-team league with an 11-3 record good for 1st -place in the IL West. We know it's early, but we are 17.5% of the way through the first half of the season (first 75 games) which ends on June 21.

Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. Has hit in 9 of his last 10 games (11-for-39, .282) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI.

Vinny Capra Hit in 6 of his last 7 games (9-for-24, .375) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 11 runs scored. Is 2nd in the league with 13 Runs scored and 7th in the IL in both OBP (.476) and 10th in OPS (1.089).

Tsung-Che Cheng Is 9th in the league in OBP (.465), 2nd in SLG (.735), and 3rd in OPS (1.200).

Jason Delay Hit in 5 of his last 6 games (7-for-21, .333) with 4 2B & 5 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. Has hit in 9 of his 10 games played (14-for-39, .359) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI. Is 8th in league in Batting (.359), T7th in RBI (12), 5th in OBP (.500), 9th in SLG (.641), and 4th in OPS (1.141).

Mikey Romero Had his 10-game hitting streak snapped on Friday. Still has hit in 10 of his 12 games played (14-for-50, .280) with 5 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI and is T10th in the league in RBI (11) and T3rd in Doubles (5).

Nick Sogard Hit in 9 of his 11 starts (11-for-43, .252) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI and has reached base safely in all 11 of his games played. Is 5th in league with 13 Walks and T8th in Runs Scored (11).

Braiden Ward Has been hit by pitch 4 times in his last 2 games and has 6 HBP in his 11 games played. Is 6th in the IL in OBP (.488) and tied for 4th in Stolen Bases (7).

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with a 0.68 ERA in 3 GS (2 R, 1 ER in 13.1 IP). He is 2nd in the league with his 0.68 ERA and is 2nd in Lowest Batting Average Against (.109) and 2nd in WHIP (0.53).

Tayron Guerrero Has had 4 hitless appearances in his 4 outings (4 IP) and is tied for 2nd in league with 2 Saves.

WooSox Promotions Today at Polar Park vs. Columbus...

Today, 1:05 pm Bark in the Park (bring your dog to Polar Park) presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester; Town Takeover: Northbridge; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox games for the entire season are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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