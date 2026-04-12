WooSox Blanked by Columbus, 7-0

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (9-4) were held to a season-low 3 hits in a 7-0 shutout loss to the Columbus Clippers on Saturday at Polar Park. Worcester still leads the series, 3 games to 2 with the finale on tap for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Polar Park.

Boston Red Sox RHP Kutter Crawford, who missed all of last season due to right wrist surgery, made his first rehab start for the WooSox and took the loss. Crawford, making his first appearance in an official game since September 28, 2024 at Fenway Park, started well by striking out the first two Clippers batters. However, Columbus would score three runs in the 1st inning thanks to back-to-back homers from DH Nolan Jones (a 2-run blast over everything in rightfield) and RF Kahlil Watson (a solo shot just inside the rightfield foul pole).

After a scoreless 2nd inning, Watson, who had been 0-for-15 in the series before his 1st inning homer, struck again in the 3rd driving a Crawford offering into the seats on the Worcester Wall scoring Travis Bazzana, the former #1 pick of the Guardians who had 2 hits and scored 3 runs on the day. Kutter struck out Dom Nunez to end the 3rd inning for his 5th K and closed the book on his outing - 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO - on 60 pitches (43 for strikes).

Kutter, who just turned 30 on April 1, is making his way back from a pair of injuries that forced him to miss all of last season. He started the season on Boston's injured list with right patellar tendinopathy and on July 2, 2025 he underwent surgery to reconstruct the stabilizing sheath of the extensor carpi ulnaris (ECU) in his right wrist. Kutter was coming off a fine 2024 season when he led the Red Sox staff and tied for the Major League lead with a career-high 33 starts. He finished 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA along with 175 SO in 183.2 IP.

The WooSox bullpen was excellent yielding just one unearned run over the next 5 innings and then another run in the 9th coming off infielder turned reliever Nathan Hickey (who did strike out Kody Huff to end his one inning stint). Wyatt Olds was first out of the 'pen and struck out 5 in two scoreless innings. Jacob Webb was charged with an unearned run on just 1 hit in his 2 innings of relief. Tayron Guerrero worked the 8th inning and used his 101 MPH fastball to strike out two Clippers.

Columbus starter Rorik Maltrud (1-0) was outstanding for the victory tossing 6 shutout innings allowing just 2 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts. Maltrud set down 12 straight after a walk to Nick Sogard leading off the 1st inning before 3B Anthony Seigler had a ground rule double for the first WooSox hit with 2 outs in the 4th inning. Braiden Ward (single and his 4th hit by pitch in his last two games) and Nate Eaton (single) had the other two WooSox hits.

It was Italian Heritage Day at Polar Park on Saturday as New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito and his indefatigable agent Sean Stellato were in attendance to throw out ceremonial first pitches to fellow Italian natives Mickey Gasper and Vinny Capra respectively before meeting fans in the Sherwood's Diner during the game.

WooSox southpaw Payton Tolle (1-0, 4.50) makes his third start of the season in the finale of this 6-game series on Sunday at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox lead the series, 3 games to 2 and will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season. RHP Trenton Denholm (1-0, 2.45) gets the start for Columbus.

The game will be on NESN+ and can be heard on The Pike 100.1 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network. Sunday is Bark in the Park (bring your dog) at Polar Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester; Northbridge Town Takeover; and Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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