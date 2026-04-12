Jarvis Jolts Stripers to Series Finale Win over Sounds, 5-1

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (10-5) won their third straight game on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field, beating the Nashville Sounds (6-8) 5-1 to take five of six in the series. Jim Jarvis homered as part of a four-hit performance, backing a scoreless outing from starter JR Ritchie.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers struck quickly with a leadoff homer from Jarvis (3) in the first inning to provide early run support for Ritchie (W, 3-1), who worked into the sixth for his third straight winning decision. Gwinnett added on in the fifth and sixth innings, including an RBI double by Jarvis for his third hit to make it 3-0. Nashville crept closer in the seventh when Greg Jones swiped home on a double steal, cutting it to 3-1. The Stripers pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-1 before tacking on one final insurance run in the eighth on a wild pitch. Javy Guerra (S, 3) closed it out and earned the six-out save.

Key Contributors: Jarvis (4-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, SB) put an exclamation point on his red-hot series, and Rowdy Tellez reached four times, including three walks. Ritchie went 5.2 innings (5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO) for his second win of the series. For Nashville, Luis Lara (1-for-3, BB, SB) reached twice and Carlos Rodriguez (L, 0-3) allowed just one run over 3.2 innings in the loss.

Noteworthy: Jarvis extended his season-long on-base streak to 15 games with the leadoff homer. The four hits tied his career high (third time, first since May 10, 2025 with Double-A Erie vs. Altoona). Ritchie's outing capped a series-long stretch of Stripers starting pitchers going 5.0 innings or longer with two or less runs allowed. The 10-5 start is the best for Gwinnett through 15 games since 2017 where they also started 10-5. It is the fifth time a Gwinnett club has won 10 of their first 15 (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017).

Next Game (Tuesday, April 14): Gwinnett Stripers at Memphis Redbirds, 7:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. RHP Didier Fuentes (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Stripers. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's a 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.