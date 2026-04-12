Bats Fall to Indians in Finale 9-5

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







In the series finale at Victory Field, the Louisville Bats gave up five runs in the second inning and could never get all the way back into the game in a 9-5 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon.

The Bats took the lead in the second, as a two-run single from Blake Dunn opened the scoring with two outs against Indians starter Wilber Dotel. The Indians got the runs back with a pair of RBI singles against Chase Petty before Alika Williams delivered the decisive swing, a three-run homer to put the home team up 5-2.

Petty was pulled after four innings, giving up the five runs on eight hits to suffer his second loss of the season. Dotel earned the win for the Indians, giving up two runs over 5.2 innings.

Louisville loaded the bases in the eighth in a bid to get even, but Edwin Arroyo grounded out to end the threat with the Indians up 6-2. In the bottom of the inning, the Indians put three more runs on the board to put the game out of reach.

JJ Bleday got Louisville closer in the ninth with a three-run homer to right, his second with the Bats, but the deficit was too much to overcome as the Indians wrapped up the win.

Despite the loss, the Bats took the series from the Indians, winning four of six at Victory Field in their first road series of the 2026 season.

Hector Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with three walks at the plate to extend his season-opening on-base streak to 15 games.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 14, 6:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (1-1, 5.27) vs. Mud Hens RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 1.93)

Promos: Tuesday night is Taco Tuesday and Margarita Madness at Louisville Slugger Field, with specials available throughout the ballpark.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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