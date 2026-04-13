Walk-Off Grand Slam for Cal Stevenson

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Life is Worth Living because the Toledo Mud Hens win the game, 11-8, against the Saints, on April 12, 2026, before going back on the road. Lael Lockhart was the starting pitcher for Toledo today, while Kendry Rojas took the bump for St. Paul.

Kyler Fedko had a legendary day for himself and it all began in the top of the third inning. To start things off Eric Wagaman singles on a line drive to right field. With a runner on one, Fedko hits his first homerun of the night to left center field, making it 2-0 (Saints).

St. Paul isn't done scoring just yet. David Bañuelos creates movement on the base path again when he draws a walk. He then advances on a throwing error from Trei Cruz. Walker Jenkins comes up to the plate, singling on a ball to center field, scoring Bañuelos (3-0). Then Gabriel Gonzalez doubles, on a fly ball to right field, moving Jenkins to third. The next hitter, Alan Roden, doubles on a sharp line drive to right field. Jenkins and Gonzalez both score, leaving the final score after 2.5 innings at 5-0 (Saints).

St Paul is next to strike, with Kyler Fedko, attaching another homerun to his name for the day. He hits this one to deep left center field as well, and trots his way around the bases. Allowing the Saints to be up 6-0 after 3.5 innings.

Toledo wants to be shaken til they awaken from this bad dream, and Gage Workman had just the answer for that. He hit his first homer of the night to right-center field, cutting into the Hens' deficit. Cal Stevenson also aids in bringing them one run closer when he grounds into a force out, scoring Eduardo Valencia. After 4 innings, the score sits at 6-2 (Saints).

Hens want to keep battling, so they bring in more runs in the bottom of the 5th. Ben Malgeri earns a single, by driving the ball past first base. Then, Gage Workman homers, for the second time tonight. He tacks on 2 more runs and gains 2 RBIs for himself. Toledo brings it within two after 5 (6-4).

Kyler Fedko continues to be a nuisance to the Hens' pitchers, hitting his third home run of the day. He allows the Saints to slide back into a 3-run-advantage, making it 7-4 as the top of the 6th concludes.

However, Fedko isn't quite done doing damage. In the top of the 8th, Eric Wagaman draws a walk, then Fedko nearly hits his fourth homer of the night. However, he will have to settle for a triple off the centerfield wall. This scores Eric Wagaman, and the Saints are now up by four after 7.5 innings (8-4).

It's a good thing that the Mud Hens will never say never, because it comes down to half an inning for them to make a comeback. Ben Malgeri starts things off with a homer to left center (8-5). Max Clark continues things by drawing a walk. Then, Gage Workman doubles down the third base line. This puts runners on second and third, with Eduardo Valencia stepping up to the plate. Valencia singles up the middle, on the shortstop side of second base. With this Clark and Workman score, putting the Hens down by only one run (8-7).

Now, Jace Jung is up and he draws a walk after 6 pitches, moving Valencia to second. Trei Cruz then bunts, causing Valencia to get out at third. This still has runners on first and second. Tomás Nido earns another walk, loading the bases with 1 out, and Toledo needing one run to tie and two to take the dub.

This is when Cal Stevenson steps up to the plate. He works the count to 2-1. He swings on a four-seem fastball, driving it high in the air toward right field. Everyone knows it's out, the second-ball and bat connect. Cal Stevenson, walks it off in the bottom of the 9th for the Hens, with a grand slam to deep right field! With this Toledo wins the ball game and takes the overall series 4-2. Toledo will be partying like it's 3012 tonight, knowing they have an off-day tomorrow. They will be back in action on April 14, away in Louisville, with the first pitch predicted for 6:05 P.M.

Notables:

Hitting-

Gage Workman

4-5 (2 HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R)

Ben Malgeri

3-4 (HR, BB, RBI, 2 R)

Pitching-

Tyler Mattison

W, 1.1 IP (0 H, 0 ER)







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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