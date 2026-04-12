Kyler Fedko's Historic Day, Three Homers and 15 Total Baes, Goes for Naught in 11-8 Walk-Off Loss

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - For eight innings the day belonged to Kyler Fedko. In one of the best days in St. Paul Saints franchise history, he looked like the hero bashing three home runs and finishing with 15 total bases. The ninth inning, however, belonged to the Toledo Mud Hens who scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, including a walk-off grand slam as the Saints fell 11-8 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

With the Saints up 8-4 in the ninth Marco Raya came on to finish off the game. The inning started with a solo homer from Ben Malgeri, his first of the season, making it 8-5. A walk to Max Clark was followed by a double to left from Gage Workman, who finished with 11 bases of his own. Eduardo Valencia slapped a two-run single into left-center and the Saints lead was down to one at 8-7. Jace Jung walked putting runners at first and second. Raya looked like he was going to get some help when Trei Cruz laid down a bunt back to the mound and the out was recorded at third. A walk, however, to Tómas Nido loaded the bases. The Saints went to the bullpen and Dan Altavilla took over. On a 2-1 fastball, Cal Stevenson drilled a grand slam to right for the walk-off homer, his second homer of the season.

The Saints offense, which had been shut out twice in the first five games, woke up in the third sending nine men to the plate and scoring five runs. Eric Wagaman led off with a single to right and Fedko followed with a 429-foot blast to left-center, the two-run shot was his first of the game and first of the season, putting the Saints up 2-0. David Bañuelos walked and then advanced to second on Kaelen Culpepper's line out to center and the throwing error by Cruz as he tried to get Bañeulos straying to far off the bag at first. Walker Jenkins gave the Saints a 3-0 lead with an RBI single to center. Jenkins finished the day 3-4 with an RBI, run scored, and two solen bases. Gabby Gonzalez followed with a double to right, putting runners at second and third. Alan Roden then doubled to right driving in two increasing the lead to 5-0.

Saints starter Kendry Rojas made his first Triple-A appearance of the season after beginning the year on the injured list. He looked impressive after giving up a leadoff single in the first he retired the next seven men he faced before walking Max Burt. Rojas went 2.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. He threw 48 pitches, 30 for strikes. His fastball sat at 97.8 mph, nearly 4.0 mph faster than a year ago, and he topped out at 98.8 mph. The velocity and spin rate on all three of his pitches: fastball, slider, and change were all increased from a year ago.

Fedko came calling again in the fourth when he demolished a middle-middle slider 437-feet to left-center, his second of the game and second of the season, giving the Saints a 6-0 lead.

Workman responded for the Mud Hens in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff homer to right-center, his second of the season, making it 6-1. Valencia followed with a walk and with one out Cruz walked. A catcher's interference loaded the bases, and Stevenson's RBI fielder's choice cut the Saints lead to 6-2.

Workman clubbed his second homer of the game in the fifth. Malgeri led off with a single to right and with one out Workman homered to right, his second of the game and third of the season, dropping the Saints lead to 6-4.

The hat trick was completed in the sixth. Fedko blasted his third home run of the game, a solo shot to left-center, his third of the game and third of the season. He joined Jose Miranda, Brent Rooker, Spencer Steer, and Chris Williams, who was the last to do it on June 13, 2023 at Louisville, as the only Saints to homer three times in a game (the Saints also had four, three-homer games as an Independent team).

The incredible game by Fedko was capped off in the eighth. With two outs Wagaman walked and Fedko drilled one high off the wall in center, missing his fourth home run by about a foot, and settled for an RBI triple putting the Saints up 8-4. Fedko finished the game 4-4 with a triple, three home runs, five RBI, and three runs scored. The 15 total bases tied Jose Miranda's franchise record from his Triple-A debut on June 29, 2021.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday in game one of a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) at 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.