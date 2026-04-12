Royals' Stephen Kolek Anticipated to Rehab at Principal Park Today

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Today, Royals' right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek is expected to start today's game vs. the Iowa Cubs on Major League rehab assignment.

Kolek made five starts with the Royals after they acquired him from San Diego on July 31, 2025 along with Ryan Bergert in exchange for Freddy Fermin. Kolek went 1-2 with 1.91 ERA (7 ER in 33.0 IP) with 21 strikeouts against just five walks. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain on March 25.

First pitch from Principal Park is scheduled for 1:08 p.m.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.