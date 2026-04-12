Garrett, Alderman Lift Shrimp to Series Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Braxton Garrett tossed 6.0 no-hit innings and Kemp Alderman blasted a two-run home run in the ninth to break a scoreless tie on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a series win with a 2-0 triumph over the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park.

With the game scoreless through eight innings, Matthew Etzel began the ninth with an infield single against Norfolk reliever Cameron Foster (0-1). Following a sacrifice bunt and fly out, Alderman crushed a 418-foot homer into left-center field, giving Jacksonville (7-8) the first and only runs of the game.

Garrett needed just 66 pitches to get through his six no-hit innings. He struck out six and walked one before yielding to Ryan Gusto (1-1). After Gusto pitched a perfect seventh and struck out Silas Ardoin for the first out of the eighth, Willy Vasquez singled to center for the Tides' first knock of the ballgame, breaking up the no-hitter. Gusto wound up going 3.0 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville begins a six-game series from VyStar Ballpark against the Charlotte Knights with Tuesday's 11:05 a.m. contest. LHP Dax Fulton (0-2, 11.57 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-1, 7.36 ERA). Coverage begins at 10:50 a.m. on MLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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