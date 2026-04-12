Memphis Drops Series Finale at Charlotte, Split Series

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the finale of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a 13-4 score on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field.

Memphis jumped in front early in the loss as it has all season. Catcher Leo Bernal ripped an RBI double to make the score 2-0. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez followed with an RBI single. Velázquez finished the game 2-for-4, the only multi-hit efforts from a Redbirds batter.

Hancel Rincón (0-1) allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits, walked two and struck out one in his first career Triple-A start. Chris Roycroft and Tink Hence provided the only scoreless relief efforts in the game.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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