Young's Strong Start Spoiled Sunday

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (5-10) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7-8), 2-0, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk managed just one hit in the series finale loss.

Brandon Young made a strong start for the Tides, pitching a quality start. He tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five. He threw 75 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Jacksonville's pitching was just a tad better. They carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning with one outs, until Willy Vasquez broke it up. In the ninth with two outs, Kemp Alderman blasted a two-run homer to put away the Tides in a 2 hour, 7 minute game.

The Tides hit the road Tuesday to face off at Durham. First pitch will be at 11:05 am.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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