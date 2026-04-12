Young's Strong Start Spoiled Sunday
Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (5-10) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7-8), 2-0, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk managed just one hit in the series finale loss.
Brandon Young made a strong start for the Tides, pitching a quality start. He tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five. He threw 75 pitches, 51 for strikes.
Jacksonville's pitching was just a tad better. They carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning with one outs, until Willy Vasquez broke it up. In the ninth with two outs, Kemp Alderman blasted a two-run homer to put away the Tides in a 2 hour, 7 minute game.
The Tides hit the road Tuesday to face off at Durham. First pitch will be at 11:05 am.
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