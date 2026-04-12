April 12 Game Canceled
Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be made up.
Iowa plays at Columbus from April 14-19 and will be back at Principal Park for a six-game series with Louisville April 21-26.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2026. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.
International League Stories from April 12, 2026
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- Hunt, Heasley Pitch Bulls over RailRiders to Split Series - Durham Bulls
- Morales & Co. Lead Red Wings to Series Win in Allentown - Rochester Red Wings
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- Jarvis Jolts Stripers to Series Finale Win over Sounds, 5-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Fall to Indians in Finale 9-5 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Fall to Mets 3-2 Despite Strong Start from Fleming - Buffalo Bisons
- Morabito's Clutch Homer Propels Mets Forward in Series Finale - Syracuse Mets
- April 12 Game Canceled - Iowa Cubs
- Durham Gains Series Split - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Royals' Stephen Kolek Anticipated to Rehab at Principal Park Today - Iowa Cubs
- Young's Strong Start Spoiled Sunday - Norfolk Tides
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- SWB Game Notes - April 12, 2026 vs Durham - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 12 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
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