April 12 Game Canceled

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be made up.

Iowa plays at Columbus from April 14-19 and will be back at Principal Park for a six-game series with Louisville April 21-26.

Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2026. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.







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