Iowa Drops Game Two in Louisville

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (26-37) surrendered 20 runs on 19 hits in a 20-5 loss tonight against the Louisville Bats (34-30) at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the I-Cubs scored three runs in the second on a two-run double from Ben Cowles and a single from Justin Dean.

The Bats took the lead back in the third as they scored five runs. In the fourth, Eric Yang drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 6-4.

Louisville added three runs in the bottom of the fourth, four runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and one in the seventh and eighth to extend their lead to 20-4. Dean doubled home a run in the ninth to make it 20-5.

Iowa will play at Louisville on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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