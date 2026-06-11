Rodriguez's Historic Cycle Caps Bats' 20-5 Pummeling of Iowa

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Hector Rodriguez delivered another performance for the ages in the Louisville Bats' 20-5 domination over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday night, hitting for the cycle with seven RBI in an all-around performance from the Bats' offense. With a single, a double, and a home run already under his belt by the sixth inning, Rodriguez flew a high fly ball that took a kick off the bricks in right-center field, allowing him to leg out a two-RBI triple. Rodriguez hit the first cycle by the Bats since Matt McLain did so on April 13, 2023, at Toledo, and the first at home since Scott Schebler on July 26, 2016. He also stands alone as the only Bats player to hit a cycle and a game with three home runs in the same season in franchise history. His fantastic outing helped the Bats score 20 runs for the first time since July 13, 2012 against Gwinnett.

TJ Friedl got the Bats started on the right foot, flying a double to the right-center gap to lead off the offense. After a walk from Ivan Johnson, Rodriguez tacked on the first run of the game, scoring Friedl on an RBI single into left field to take a 1-0 lead. Louisville has now scored 48 runs in the first inning this season, which is tied for 3rd in the International League. It also marks the 24th game the Bats have scored in the first inning in 2026.

Bats starter Sam Benschoter made quick work in the first inning, but surrendered the lead in the second after Ben Cowles plated two runs on a two-RBI double after two prior hits from the I-Cubs. Justin Dean followed suit with an RBI single with two outs, giving Iowa a 3-1 advantage. Benschoter bounced back an inning later, quickly retiring the Cubs in a 1-2-3 inning. He was pulled heading into the fourth, finishing his line at three innings and three runs on five hits.

The Bats reclaimed the lead in the third with a rally and added some cushion in the process. Friedl led off and reached base with a single, and after two quick outs, Michael Toglia reached aboard with a walk. Urbaez knocked a single to score Friedl this time, and Austin Hendrick was the one to knot things up by running out a soft grounder at first to plate Toglia. Will Banfield delivered the haymaker, smashing a three-run homer before the end of the frame to put Louisville ahead, 6-3.

With Jared Lyons (W, 1-1) taking the mound for the Bats, the Cubs managed to cut the lead to 6-4 after former Bat Eric Yang delivered an RBI sacrifice fly. However, with a runner still on second, Lyons delivered a smooth pickoff move to end the momentum. That allowed Louisville to extend its lead even further in the bottom half. After Friedl and Johnson both reached once again, Rodriguez flew a 420-foot three-run home run out to left-center field to give the Bats a 9-4 lead after four.

The Bats added to their tally in the fifth, with Friedl notching his fourth hit of the night with a two-run home run for his first Bats RBIs. Friedl would end up finishing a triple shy of the cycle himself, going hitless in his last two at-bats. Rodriguez and Toglia each plated a run of their own in the same inning, with Rodriguez firing a double down the right field line. Banfield cracked his second homer of the night in the sixth, flying a solo homer to lead off the inning before Rodriguez secured his cycle to add two more on the board. Urbaez added an RBI double before the inning's end, and Johnson added his first RBI on a single in the seventh. Austin Hendrick ended the barrage with a solo homer in the eighth, giving the Bats a season-high in runs with 20. Connor Phillips surrendered a run to Iowa in the ninth to solidify the final score.

Next Game: Thursday, June 11, 6:35 p.m. ET vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (0-1, 6.75) vs. Cubs RHP Connor Noland (2-3, 5.11)

Promos: Thursday's promotions include Thrifty Thursday, where Bats fans can enjoy special discounted food and ticket offers, including $4 tickets in the new LG&E Power Alley in left field.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.