RailRiders Wilt at End in 10-Inning Loss

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-5 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders held a two-run lead heading into the ninth, tied it in the home half, but fell in the tenth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was held scoreless until the fourth when a pair of homers opened the offense. After Oswaldo Cabrera walked, Ernesto Martinez Jr. took a curveball 434 feet to center for his 11th homer of the year, and Duke Ellis followed a batter later with a solo shot to left for a three-run advantage.

The IronPigs put their first run on the board in the sixth when Otto Kemp scored on a Gabriel Rincones Jr. RBI groundout, cutting the deficit to two.

Down two runs in the ninth, Lehigh Valley took the lead off reliever Dylan Coleman. After a pair of base hits, Felix Reyes lifted a three-run homer for a 4-3 edge.

SWB answered in the bottom of the ninth. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. doubled with two outs, and Kenedy Corona singled to level the game at four. Corona stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, but was left stranded, sending the game to extras.

A four-run tenth put the IronPigs ahead 8-4. Phillies #28 Prospect Keaton Anthony took Coleman yard to retake the lead, a Christian Cairo sacrifice fly plated Rincones Jr for a three-run cushion, and Dylan Moore singled home Carter Kieboom to cap the inning.

In the home half of the frame, Cabrera singled to lead off, and a Martinez Jr. base hit scored Yanquiel Fernández to climb within three. With one out, Ornelas singled to load the bases, but Lehigh Valley reliever Kirby Snead retired the final two batters to close the game.

Angel Chivilli started for the RailRiders in a Yankees rehab appearance, pitching 1.1 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and striking out two. Coleman (1-1) pitched 1.0 innings, surrendering three runs on two hits in defeat. Lehigh Valley starter Brian Keller tossed 4.1 innings, giving up three runs on four hits. Max Lazar (2-1) earned the win.

The RailRiders continue their series with the IronPigs Thursday night at PNC Field. Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck (5-2) faces Lehigh Valley's Bryse Wilson (3-5). First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 32-32







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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