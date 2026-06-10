Indians Explode for Three Home Runs in 11-1 Victory

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Termarr Johnson, Nick Cimillo and Enmanuel Valdez each sent long balls over the outfield fence for the Indianapolis Indians and combined for 10 RBI between the three batters to cruise past the Columbus Clippers, 11-1, on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Cimillo launched the game out of the Clippers' (36-28) reach with a 381-foot grand slam to left field.

CJ Kayfus put the Clippers on the board first, 1-0, in the second inning with an RBI single off José Urquidy (W, 4-3) - the only run Urquidy would allow over his 5.0 innings. Austin Peterson (L, 0-4) blanked the Indians (26-39) in the bottom of the frame, but Indianapolis exploded for four runs in the third. With one swing of the bat, Johnson gave the Indians the lead with a two-run home run. Two more came around to score off an error by catcher Bo Naylor and a sac fly by Valdez, making it a 4-1 ball game.

The Indians' third dinger of the game came off the bat of Valdez in the seventh inning, plating Ronny Simon and Keiner Delgado to push the contest to a double-digits lead, 11-1.

RHP Antwone Kelly (3-4, 4.50) looks for his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance on the bump for Indianapolis tomorrow, facing Columbus' LHP Ryan Webb (0-5, 8.08). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM on Thursday night.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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