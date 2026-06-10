Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 10 vs. Worcester

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (33-28) vs. Rochester White Hots (38-25)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Eduardo Rivera (4-1, 3.04) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (2-0, 5.27)

LATE NIGHT HEARTBREAK: After picking up their fifth-straight series win in Lehigh Valley last week, the Rochester Red Wings looked to keep up the momentum against the Worcester Red Sox...both teams were knotted up at 4-4 following a late WooSox rally in the top of the ninth and, following a nearly hour-and-a-half rain delay, scored two in the 10th to hand the Red Wings a 6-5, 10-inning loss...Rochester launched three homers in the losing effort kicked off by CF ROBERT HASSELL III in the fifth...he was later joined by C RILEY ADAMS and DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ, who each hit long balls of their own to account for four of the Red Wings five runs...Rochester looks to get back on track and win their first game of the series tonight, sending LHP JACKSON KENT to the mound in search of his third Triple-A win...Worcester will counter with 22-year-old fellow southpaw Eduardo Rivera.

KENTROL TOWER: LHP JACKSON KENT will take the mound tonight for his 11th start of the season and fourth as a Red Wing...the southpaw picked up his second Triple-A win in his previous start on 6/4 at LHV, allowing one earned on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk...he made his Triple-A debut on 5/23 in Polar Park in Worcester, where he held the WooSox offense to two unearned runs on three hits across 5.0 full innings with four strikeouts...among all full-season Nationals Minor League pitchers with at least 25.0 IP this season, Kent ranks third with a 1.02 WHIP, is T-6th with 54 strikeouts, and comes in eighth with a 3.25 ERA (16 ER/44.1 IP).

NO CHAMPLAIN, NO GAIN: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN manned the mound to start for the Red Wings last night, earning a no-decision after turning in his fourth quality start of the season...the right-hander tossed 6.0-plus innings, allowing one earned on five hits while striking out a pair and walking one...the first of his two strikeouts was the 500th of his professional career...among all qualified International League pitchers, Champlain still remains in the lead with a 1.01 WHIP, ranks second with a 3.47 ERA (23 ER/59.2 IP) and .833 winning percentage, and fourth with a .225 BAA...the last Red Wings pitcher to make at least 15 starts with an ERA of 3.50 or below by season's end was southpaw Stephen Gonsalves in 2018...Champlain (9 GS, 3.47 ERA), and RHP LUIS PERALES (10 GS, 3.02 ERA) have a chance to become the first pair of Red Wings teammates to do so since RHP Aaron Slegers (24 GS, 3.40 ERA) and LHP David Hurlbut (22 GS, 3.44 ERA) in 2017, and first pair of right-handers since 2007 (Nick Blackburn, Kevin Slowey)...

Red Wings starting pitchers hold a share of the Triple-A lead in WHIP (1.27) this season, and rank second in BAA (.233).

ABI-CADABRA: DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ elevated the Red Wings to a three-run lead last night, connecting on a 436-foot home run in the bottom of the eighth to give the home squad a 4-1 lead....he now has recorded both the third and fourth longest shots of the season among all Red Wings, and ranks second on the team in homers with 11...the homer was also his seventh of the season against WOR, T-2nd-most homers by a Red Wing against a single opponent across one season since at least 2004, trailing Travis Blankenhorn (9 vs. LHV in 2024)...

Ortiz has accounted for the highest number of runs (14) and both the third-highest SLG (.795) and OPS (1.148) among all Red Wings against WOR this season.

DON'T HASSELL ME: CF ROBERT HASSELL III opened the scoring in last night's extra-inning loss, as the 24-year-old smashed a 392-foot home run to center-field in the bottom of the fifth...the Tennessee native is now up to a pair of moonshots on the season, with ten of his career 12 Triple-A homers coming at ESL Ballpark...across eight series-opening contests this season, Hassell III is now slashing .423/.464/.692 with both of his homers, a double and six RBI.

RILED UP: C RILEY ADAMS hit his third home run of the season in last night's losing effort, finishing 1-for-4 while adding a second run scored...the two-run shot was his first since 4/15 vs. BUF...all three of the catcher's home runs and nine of his 11 RBI in 2026 have taken place inside ESL Ballpark, where he carries a lifetime OPS of .910 across 44 games since joining the Nationals organization in 2021...

Adams is now slashing .400/.538/.700 on Tuesdays.

HOUSE PARTY: 3B BRADY HOUSE was the only Red Wing to pick up a pair of hits at the plate last night, going 2-for-5 with a single in the first and the eighth...the Georgia native has logged three multi-hit performances across the first six games of June, hitting .310 (9-for-29) with a team-leading nine total hits...House is hitting .308 both on the road (12-for-39) and at home (8-for-26) with Rochester, with a 1.077 OPS at ESL Ballpark with all four of his home runs.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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