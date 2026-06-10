SWB Game Notes - June 10, 2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-35) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-31)

June 10, 2026 | Game 64 | Home Game 32 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Brian Keller (0-1, 3.00) vs

Currently Scheduled: RH Angel Chivilli (MLB Rehab)

Keller (6/4 vs ROC): 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 61 P (40 S) [Red Wings, 7-1]

Chivilli (w/ NYY): In Relief, 2 G, 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 3 BB, 3 SO, .222 AVG

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (June 9, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-2 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Yankees #2 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez pitched a quality start, and MLB Rehabber Jasson Domínguez reached base four times, including a homer in the third to secure the victory.

Rodríguez was efficient through the first three frames, striking out consecutive batters to close the first, working around a two-out walk in the second, and a lead-off single in the third, to keep Lehigh Valley off the board. Domínguez's third-inning home run opened the offense for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Abrahan Gutierrez reached on an error to lead off before Domínguez towered a two-run homer just inside the left-field foul pole to give the RailRiders a 2-0 edge. The RailRiders extended the advantage in the home-half of the fourth on back-to-back doubles from Jonathan Ornelas and Kenedy Corona. Later in the inning, Corona stole third and scored on a George Lombard Jr. sacrifice fly for a four-run cushion. In the fifth, Ornelas' third double of the contest scored Tyler Hardman from first to put SWB up five.

Lehigh Valley broke the shutout bid in the top of the seventh when Carter Kieboom doubled home Keaton Anthony and Gabriel Rincones Jr. to cut the deficit to three, but the IronPigs could not rally a comeback.

Ornelas raised his team-leading batting average to .331, going 4-for-4 with four doubles, a run scored, and an RBI in the game. Four two-baggers in one game is a franchise record for SWB. Dominguez was 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, and two RBI's in his rehab appearance as the RailRiders put a base runner on in every inning. Rodriguez (W, 2-3) tossed 6.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four to earn the win. Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange allowed one run on three hits and struck out four in 2.2 innings of relief work. IronPigs starter Tucker Davidson (L, 3-3) pitched 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, striking out five in defeat.

NEWS AND NOTES

DOUBLE TROUBLE - Jonathan Ornelas smacked four doubles in the game last night - a RailRiders first! The franchise record was three in one contest, but that has been done many times before most recently by Oswaldo Cabrera earlier this summer. He also had his second four-hit game of the season which the last time interestingly enough, was also against Lehigh Valley Ornelas has held the batting average title for the RailRiders for the majority of the season. With last night, he raised his batting average to .331 in 50 games this season. The right-hander has established himself as the RailRiders most consistent hitter, adding in ten doubles, three triples, and five homers. Ornelas has driven in 20 runs this season and scored 30 of his own. The 26-year-old was signed as a free agent by New York on November of last year.

ELMER'S ELECTRIC - Yankees #2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez pitched his best start of the season last night, going 6.1 innings with just one run. It was his deepest appearance of the summer and his first quality start. Rodríguez actually took a shutout bid into the seventh inning, but left with a runner on that eventually scored. He holds a 2.74 earned run average in nine Triple-A starts this season. In 29.2 innings of work, the righty has allowed21 walks to 49 strikeouts. Rodríguez received his big-league call up on April 29 to join the team on the road at Texas. He has pitched three times in the big leagues, being optioned down once for Carlos Rodón and most recently for Gerrit Cole's return.

ANGEL'S IN THE INFIELD - SWB reliever Angel Chivilli is currently scheduled to pitch for the RailRiders on a Major League rehab assignment. Chivilli made just five appearances for SWB and did not allow a run while walking two and striking out nine. He was recalled by New York on April 15 and made two appearances for the Yankees, before being placed on the Injured List on the 25th with right shoulder discomfort. The 23-year-old was traded to New York from Colorado for first baseman T. J. Rumfield after originally being signed by the Rockies in 2018.

JASSON'S REHAB - Jasson Domínguez went 3-for-3 last night with a home run, a pair of singles, a walk, and a steal, while driving in a pair of runs. He also made his second professional start in right field, making one put out. Domínguez began the season with SWB playing in 24 games and recording 30 hits for a .326 average. He boasted five doubles and three homers while driving in 15 runs. Domínguez was recalled by New York on April 27 as Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the Injured List. In the majors, the switch-hitter took the field for nine games. He had six hits including a home run. On May 7, Domínguez injured himself while making a catch in left field at Yankee Stadium. New York placed him on the 10-Day Injured List the following day with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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