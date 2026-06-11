Bulls Struggle against Sounds Bats

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Nashville, TN --- The Nashville Sounds scored seven unanswered runs to send the Durham Bulls to their eighth straight loss 8-5 at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night.

Durham (24-41) jumped ahead 1-0 in the first thanks to an RBI-double from Tatem Levins.

After Nashville (40-25) tied the game in the bottom half on a game-opening homer from Jett Williams, the Bulls scored four times in the third to assume a 5-1 lead.

Connor Hujsak doubled against the left-centerfield wall on the first Triple-A pitch he ever saw, then scored for a 2-1 lead on a Logan Driscoll single. Levins and Tre Morgan then went back-to-back for a 5-1 lead.

However, the Sounds scored four times in the last of the third to draw even 5-5 against first-time Triple-A starter Michael Forret. Nashville then pushed across three runs in the fourth against Luis Guerrero (L, 1-4). Akil Baddoo drilled a two-run shot to right for the 8-5 lead.

Three Nashville relievers combined to retire the final 12 batters of the game. The Sounds moved into sole possession of the International League lead with 10 to play.

Levins finished 2-4 with a homer, double and three RBI to lead the Bulls. Carson Williams went 2-4.

Michael Grove threw two spotless innings in relief during his third rehab appearance for the Bulls.

The third game of the series is slated for Thursday night at 7:35 PM ET with Brody Hopkins (1-4, 3.23) expected to start against Thomas Pannone (1-1, 2.55).

Notes: Durham's eight-game losing streak matches the Bulls' longest since 2014. The Bulls dropped eight straight last season and again in 2014. Durham hasn't lost as many as nine straight since 2012 when the Bulls fell 13 consecutive games... Michael Forret, who went 6-0, 2.15 ERA in Double-A, lasted just three innings in his Triple-A debut. Forret permitted five runs and six hits.... INF Raynel Delgado was traded to the Houston Astros earlier in the day on Wednesday. Delgado was scheduled to report to Triple-A Sugar Land... C Logan Driscoll played in his first game for the Bulls since August 30, 2024. Driscoll missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, then underwent a second surgical procedure on the same elbow in January to adjust a nerve. He had been rehabbing with Low-A Charleston over the past month... RHP Alex Cook worked two innings for just the second time this season, needing only 17 pitches for six outs against the Sounds. Cook's only other time of two frames was April 23rd in Lehigh Valley. Cook hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 13 appearances... C Tatem Levins was struck twice by Nashville bats on follow-throughs of swings. Levins was hit near his left elbow by right-hander Luis Matos in the third inning, then Levins was cracked in the left side of his catcher's helmet by left-handed Akil Baddoo in the fourth. Levins was examined by athletic trainer Kris Russell and manager Morgan Ensberg both times, but remained in the game and played the duration. Baddoo then homered on the next pitch.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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