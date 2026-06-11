Seven Unanswered Runs Fuels Sounds to Victory over Durham

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Brewskis cruised for their fourth straight win in an 8-5 victory over the Durham Bulls Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Brewskis scored seven unanswered runs in the third and fourth inning, which was highlighted by Akil Baddoo's RBI-triple in the third and a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, giving way to Brett Wichrowski's second career Triple-A win.

The Bulls took the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI-double from Tatem Levins. Nashville answered right back with a run of their own as Jett Williams crushed his 10th career leadoff homer to start the game with a solo bomb to left field, tying it 1-1 with his sixth long ball of the season. Durham took a commanding 5-1 lead in the top of the third inning, fueled by back-to-back homers by Levins and Tre' Morgan and marked Levins' third RBI of the night through three frames for the Bulls.

Nashville tied it all up again, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning. After Williams drew a leadoff walk and Cooper Pratt grounded into forceout which kept him on base, Luis Lara ripped an RBI-single into left field and scored Pratt. Baddoo tallied his first triple of the season on a long floater to left field and crossed home Lara for the two-run deficit. Luis Matos hit a soft blooper into right center field, scoring Baddoo for the 5-4 Durham lead. Two at-bats later, Brock Wilken concluded the third inning run parade on an RBI-single and scored Matos for the 5-5 tie.

The Sounds punched in three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking their first lead of the game as Greg Jones led off the frame with his third double of the season into left field. Pratt ripped an RBI-single passed the third basemen and knocked in Jones to make it 6-5. After Lara grounded out, Baddoo capped off the fourth with a two-run moonshot to right field, giving Nashville the 8-5 lead. Baddoo earned his second consecutive 3-RBI night, going 2-for-3 with two runs.

Wichrowski ended his night allowing five runs (four in the third inning) and punching out six batters in five innings of work. Gerson Garabito made his second appearance of the season (first at First Horizon Park) and worked 1.2 scoreless innings, adding two strikeouts. Reiss Knehr replaced Garabito in the top of the seventh inning with two outs in the frame and struck out former Sound Oliver Dunn.

Craig Yoho relieved Knehr in the top of the eighth inning and tossed yet another scoreless inning, adding two strikeouts in the process. Yoho came out for the ninth inning and shut the Bulls down in 1-2-3 fashion as the pitching staff retired 14 straight Bulls hitters to get the 8-5 win for the Sounds. Yoho earned his fourth save with the team and extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 14 consecutive games (17.2 IP), tying Brian Fitzpatrick for the team-high,

The Sounds will continue this week's series Thursday night against the Bulls with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-1, 2.55 ERA) takes the mound for the Sounds and will go up against left-hander Brody Hopkins (1-4, 3.23 ERA) for Durham.

POSTGAME NOTES:

WHAT IT BADDOO: Akil Baddoo continued his tear against Durham pitching with his fourth home run in six games played. Baddoo is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a triple he hit on Wednesday night to go along with his home run and eight RBI against the Bulls. He joined Luke Adams, Eddys Leonard, Cooper Pratt, and Jett Williams as Nashville players to leave the yard in back-to-back games. His 418-ft blast on Wednesday came off the bat at 110.2 MPH and is the fifth-farthest home run hit by a Nashville player this season. It's his first time hitting home runs in consecutive games since hitting homers in three straight games, including a multi-HR game, from August 21-23 of last year with Triple-A Toledo when he set a single-season career-high with 16 home runs. Despite making his Triple-A debut in 2021 with Toledo, these six games are his first against the Bulls over his Triple-A career. It's the sixth time in his professional career with a home run in back-to-back games.

ON-TIME DEPARTURE: Brewers no. 3-rated prospect Jett Williams collected his second leadoff home run of the season for Nashville in the bottom of the first inning. It was the 10th leadoff home run of his minor league career. Nashville is now 23-11 when Williams hit the leadoff spot of the lineup. He is one of 13 Nashville players since 2005 with multiple leadoff home runs in the same season. Daz Cameron holds the record five leadoff dingers in the same season for Nashville last year. Wednesday night's blast was the 13th Triple-A home run and the 38th of his minor league career.

YO-NO: Another game, another scoreless outing for Brewers no. 26-rated prospect Craig Yoho. He worked 2.0 perfect innings and struck out four of the six batters he faced to extend his streak without an earned run in Triple-A to 14 straight games and 17.2 IP dating back to April 25. Since allowing back-to-back home runs to the Charlotte Knights in game one of a doubleheader, the only time in his minor league career allowing multiple HR in the same game (111 games), Yoho has rattled off 17.2 IP without allowing an earned run and allowed just six hits over the span with 27 strikeouts. His 14 straight games ties Brian Fitzpatrick for the longest streak in terms of games this season without an earned run by a Nashville pitcher this season and the longest streak of his Triple-A career.

WICH HUNT: Brett Wichrowski became the first Nashville pitcher since Sean Manaea in 2016 to win each of their first two Triple-A starts with the Sounds. Manaea did so on April 11 and April 16 during the 2016 season when he entered the season as the Athletics no. 2-rated prospect that season. Through his first two games, Manaea had allowed just 10 hits with two earned runs including a home run and added 17 strikeouts to just two walks and carried a 1.50 ERA. Wichrowski has won each of his first games backed by solid offensive output behind him with the Sounds scoring eight runs in each of his first two starts. Through his first two Triple-A games, Wichrowski has allowed eight earned runs (2 HR) on 10 hits with nine strikeouts and six walks over 10.2 IP.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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