Four-Run First and Curry's Five Strong Innings Lift Mets over Bisons Wednesday

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Xzavion Curry

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Xzavion Curry(Syracuse Mets)

Buffalo, NY - An early offensive outburst and a strong start from Xzavion Curry powered the Syracuse Mets to an 8-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

Syracuse (34-31) wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first inning. Jihwan Bae walked and Nick Morabito singled before Ryan Clifford drew a walk to load the bases. Andy Ibáñez followed with a two-run single to center field, putting the Mets in front, 2-0. After a balk brought home Clifford, Grae Kessinger grounded out to score Ibáñez and extend the lead to 4-0.

Buffalo (29-36) got one run back in the fourth when Sean Keys tripled and scored Josh Kasevich, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

The Mets added on in the fifth. Matt Rudick walked and Bae singled before Yonny Hernández brought home Rudick on a bases-loaded walk to extend the advantage to 5-1.

Buffalo answered in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Josh Kasevich to cut the Syracuse lead to 5-2.

Syracuse put the game away in the seventh. Bae reached on a single and advanced to second on an error before he and Morabito executed a double steal. Hernández brought home Bae with a groundout, and Kessinger followed with a two-run single to center field, extending the lead to 8-2.

On the mound, Curry turned in a powerful outing for Syracuse. The right-hander pitched five innings, allowed one run on just two hits, walked two, and struck out five. Dylan Ross allowed one run in the sixth, while Adbert Alzolay, Ben Simon, and Nate Lavender combined for three scoreless innings to close out the victory.

Bae reached base four times, scored two runs, stole his 22nd base of the season, and led the team with three hits. Ibáñez drove in two runs, while Kessinger finished with a team-best three RBIs in the win. Syracuse also turned three double plays defensively.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Buffalo on Thursday night at Sahlen Field. RHP Jack Wenninger is scheduled to start for the Mets against Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber on major league rehab. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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