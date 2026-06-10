June 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (26-36) at LOUISVILLE BATS (33-30)

June 10 - 5:35 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-3, 5.52) vs. RHP Sam Benschoter (3-3, 5.55)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats are set to play the second of a six-game series in Louisville tonight...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to make his ninth start of the season with Iowa...right-hander Sam Benschoter is scheduled to start for Louisville.

BACK ON TRACK: The Iowa Cubs defeated the Louisville Bats by a 10-2 score last night... BJ Murray, Jonathon Long, James Triantos and Christian Bethancourt all homered for the I-Cubs... Ben Cowles tallied a three-hit game with a double... Doug Nikhazy made the start and tossed 4.0 scoreless innings and allowed two hits, two walks and struck out two... Christian Roa, Gavin Hollowell and Colin Snider combined for 3.0 scoreless innings and seven strikeouts in relief.

TRI: Cubs No. 9 prospect James Triantos hit his fifth home run of the season last night and had two RBI...Triantos is two home runs shy of tying a career high of seven done twice, in 2022 and 2025...he did not hit his fifth home run of year last season until Aug. 29 at Las Vegas... Triantos'63 hits and 14 stolen bases are numbers matched by just two other players in the International League, Nashville's Luis Lara and Gwinnett's Jim Jarvis.

PACK THE PARK: On Friday, the Iowa Cubs announced an attendance of 10,876 and Saturday they announced 11,041...both numbers are the highest attendance numbers of any Iowa Cubs game this season...Saturday was the highest mark Iowa has had since a 11,430 attendance on June 28, 2024 vs. St. Paul.

BATEMAN!: Over his last 14 games, outfielder Brett Bateman is batting .348 (16-for-46) with seven runs scored, four doubles, seven RBI, eight walks and four stolen bases...he has raised his batting average from .230 to .268 during this span (since May 21).

VERSUS LOUISVILLE: The I-Cubs and Louisville are facing off for their third six-game series of the season...the last time Iowa was in Louisville, they took five of the six games from March 31-April 5...after winning the first game of the series last night, the I-Cubs are 8-5 vs. the Bats and 6-1 at Louisville.

LONG BALL: Cubs infielder BJ Murray tallied a multi-hit game last night and hit his seventh home run of the season...the home run had an exit velocity off 110.9 mph and traveled 458 feet...entering play today, it is the fourth-longest home run in the International League this season and the longest by an I-Cub since Alexander Canario hit a 466-foot shot on May 30, 2024 at Louisville...it is also the third-longest home run by an Iowa Cub since 2015...Murray ranks ninth in the International League with 64 hits.

SHOWING SOME POP: The I-Cubs hit four home runs last night which is tied for their most off the season behind a five home run night on April 2 at Louisville...the four home run game came on the heels of Iowa hitting just three long balls in their last 10 games, including six consecutive games without leaving the yard from May 27-June 2 at Indianapolis and vs. Toledo.

TRANSACTION ACTION: The I-Cubs were involved in five roster moves yesterday... Matt Shaw saw his rehab assignment end and was reinstated by the Chicago Cubs, Kevin Alcántara was optioned by the Cubs and will look to extend his 21 game on-base streak, RHP Tyler Ferguson was recalled, LHP Antoine Kelly was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers and RHP Corbin Martin was placed on the injured list.

CHAS: Chas McCormick homered for the second consecutive game Friday, marking the second time he has done so this season, last achieving the feat as part of a streak with three straight games with a home run April 2-5 at Louisville...McCormick was the first I-Cub to homer in consecutive games since Kevin Alcántara did so May 1-3 at St. Paul.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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