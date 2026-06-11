Jacksonville's Homer Barrage Buries Stripers 14-2
Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Riding the strength of four home runs - including two from Rece Hinds - the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (36-29) routed the Gwinnett Stripers (33-32) 14-2 on Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark. The series is tied at 1-1.
Decisive Plays: Jacksonville scored twice off spot starter Victor Mederos to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. An inning later, Jared Serna lined a three-run homer (5) to left field to make it 5-0 Jumbo Shrimp. Two more homers off Javy Guerra - two-run shots by Hinds (9) and Johnny Olmstead (4) - highlighted a five-run fifth as Jacksonville went up 10-0. Hinds connected on his second two-run clout (10) in a four-run sixth against Ian Hamilton to make it 14-0. Gwinnett ended the shutout bid with two runs in the ninth, one coming on a wild pitch and another on an RBI single by DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
Key Contributors: Jair Camargo (2-for-3) had two of Gwinnett's four hits in the contest. Keirsey Jr. (1-for-4, RBI) had the lone RBI. For Jacksonville, Braxton Garrett (W, 1-2) spun 6.0 scoreless, one-hit innings and struck out six. Hinds went 3-for-5 with the two homers and game-high five RBIs.
Noteworthy: The Stripers, no-hit by Garrett over his first 12.0 innings spanning two starts this year, finally got their first hit off him when Camargo singled to lead off the fifth. Infielder Cal Conley tossed a perfect seventh inning in his professional pitching debut and infielder Luke Williams added a scoreless eighth in his third pitching appearance of the season.
Next Game (Wednesday, June 11): Gwinnett Stripers at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. ET at VyStar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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