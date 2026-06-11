'Pigs Hang on in Extras to Even Series with RailRiders
Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Moosic, Pennsylvania - Playing extra-innings for the sixth time in the past three weeks, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (30-35) emerged with an 8-5 win in 10 innings over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday evening at PNC Field.
SWB belted a pair of homers in the fourth to crack the scoreboard first with Ernesto Martinez Jr. hitting a two-run shot while Duke Ellis added a solo homer.
The 'Pigs plated their first run of the game in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Gabriel Rincones Jr.
Trailing 3-1 going into the top of the ninth, the 'Pigs managed to put two aboard with two outs as Felix Reyes came to the plate. Reyes smashed a three-run homer, his 14th, to put the 'Pigs ahead 4-3, the second time this season Reyes had hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth with the 'Pigs down to their final out.
SWB responded with their backs against the wall, as Kenedy Corona drove in the game-tying run with a two-out RBI single to force extras.
Keaton Anthony began the extra frame with a two-run homer, his first of the year, to put the 'Pigs back in front. Gabriel Ricnones Jr. then walked, stole second, advanced to third when the throw down got away, and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Christian Cairo. A fourth run in the frame scored after three straight singles, the last an RBI knock from Dylan Moore, his third hit of the game.
SWB plated their placed runner in the last of the 10th on a Martinez Jr. RBI single, but left the bases loaded to end the game as Kirby Snead finished things off with a popout of Abrahan Guitierrez.
Max Lazar (W, 2-1) was credited with the win for the 'Pigs after pitching the ninth where he allowed one run on two hits, striking out two.
Dylan Coleman (L, 1-1) took the loss for SWB, allowing six runs (five earned) in 1.1 innings of work.
The 'Pigs and RailRiders will go at it again at PNC Field on Thursday, June 11h. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with Bryse Wilson on the mound for the 'Pigs while SWB goes with Brendan Beck.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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