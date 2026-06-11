Romero Homers, WooSox Drop Game Two in Rochester

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Mikey Romero of the Worcester Red Sox on the base paths

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Mikey Romero of the Worcester Red Sox on the base paths(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

ROCHESTER, NY - Despite a multi-hit game from Mikey Romero and 7.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen, the Worcester Red Sox (33-29) dropped game two of their seven-game series with the Rochester Red Wings (39-25) by a 5-2 final at ESL Ballpark on Wednesday night.

All five Rochester runs came in the bottom of the first inning. Seaver King hit a solo home run to give the Red Wings the lead two batters into the frame. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Andrew Pinckney hit a ground ball to shortstop, but a throwing error led to two runs. Phillip Glasser then hit a two-run single to give Rochester a 5-0 advantage.

The WooSox were quieted by Rochester starter Jackson Kent, who allowed only three baserunners and struck out seven over six innings.

Worcester's first run came on a lead-off homer from Mikey Romero in the top of the fourth.

Romero singled home a run in the ninth inning to make it a 5-2 ballgame. The 22-year-old is 7-for-16 over his last five games with three extra-base hits.

Seth Martinez (2.1 IP), Osvaldo Berrios (3 IP), and Angel Bastardo (2 IP) combined to toss 7.1 scoreless relief innings. The trio allowed four hits, walked one, and struck out 10.

The WooSox and Red Wings continue this seven-game series with a doubleheader tomorrow at ESL Ballpark, with first pitch of game one set for 1:05 pm. Worcester's game one starter is TBD, while Brayan Bello is scheduled to start game two. Radio coverage begins at 1:00 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Images from this story







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.