Local Pitcher Quiets the Knights in Hometown Outing

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Oklahoma City Comets met up at Truist Field for some day baseball on Wednesday. Local product and Providence Day alum River Ryan took the mound for the visitors and the right-hander led his team to a 10-1 win over the Knights.

The contest began as a pitcher's duel between Charlotte's Jonathan Cannon and the Huntersville native Ryan. Cannon kept the Comets scoreless over the game's first four innings. However, in the fifth, the Comets took advantage of an errant throw and plated a pair.

The Knights responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth when Michael Turner singled in Jason Matthews from second base. Unfortunately, another Knights error in the sixth inning opened the door for the Comets to reclaim their momentum. The visitors took full advantage, pushed five runs across, and extended their lead out to 7-1.

The score ballooned to 10-1 after a Comets run in the seventh and two more in the ninth. Charlotte had several chances throughout the day but were unable to deliver timely hits.

The Knights left the bases loaded in three consecutive innings, finished 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, and stranded a season-high 16 runners on base.

Caden Connor and Dustin Harris joined Turner with two hits apiece. Jason Matthews reached base three times and continued his hot stretch.

The Knights and Comets are back in action on Thursday night from Truist Field at 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.