Storm Chasers Beat Aviators 11-6
Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - Late offense propelled the Omaha Storm Chasers (29-35) to an 11-5 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (37-26) on Wednesday afternoon. Three Storm Chasers hit home runs while Peyton Wilson, John Rave and Drew Waters each had 3-hit nights in Omaha's season-high 18-hit performance.
The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning when Matthew Lugo hit a sacrifice fly to give them a 1-0 lead.
Waters led off the bottom of the 2nd inning with a solo home run, then Josh Rojas hit a solo home run with two outs in the inning to extend Omaha's lead to 3-0.
After opening the game with two scoreless innings, Storm Chasers starter Ben Sears worked a perfect top of the 3rd inning and Helcris Olivárez followed suit with a 1-2-3 top of the 4th inning.
The Aviators scored their first run of the game on a wild pitch from Olivárez in the top of the 5th inning, but Lugo responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-1.
Génesis Cabrera took over for Olivárez in the top of the 6th inning, firing a 3 up, 3 down frame, but he surrendered 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning on a pair of walks and singles before Dan Altavilla (1-1) replaced him with 2 on and 2 out. Altavilla allowed both inherited runners to score on a two-run single, putting Las Vegas ahead 5-4.
Brett Squires tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning, then Luca Tresh drove in the go-ahead run with a single of his own before Waters added an insurance run with an RBI single to make it 7-5 Storm Chasers.
Altavilla came back with a scoreless top of the 8th inning and Wilson extended the lead further with an RBI double. Wilson then scored on a wild pitch before Lugo hit a 2-run home run to extend the Storm Chasers' lead to 11-5.
Luke Jackson was tasked with the 9th inning, and despite an RBI single to cut Omaha's lead to 11-6, he finished the game for the Storm Chasers.
Omaha will host the Aviators for Game 3 of the series Thursday evening. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. CT and the Storm Chasers have Mitch Spence scheduled to start.
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