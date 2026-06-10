WooSox Game Information

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Player Moves

Delete LHP Jake Bennett recalled to Boston (Alec Gamboa optioned).

Add INF Anthony Seiger following his option from Boston.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

3B Vinny Capra

2B Mikey Romero

RF Kristian Campbell

C Matt Thaiss

LF Allan Castro

DH Matt Lloyd

1B Nathan Hickey

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

LHP Eduardo Rivera

JUNE 10th WORCESTER (33-28) at ROCHESTER (38-25) 6:45 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rivera (4-1, 3.04) vs. Rochester Red Wings LHP Jackson Kent (2-0, 5.27)

High Five - The Worcester Red Sox - winners of 5 straight and 10 of their last 13 games - bid for their longest winning streak of the season when they play game two of their 7-game series against the 1st-place Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) tonight at 6:45 pm at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. The WooSox have presently won 5 in a row for the second time this year (March 31 - April 5 all at St. Paul the other) as this current streak began with four consecutive victories at home vs. Buffalo last Thursday - Sunday and continued with a come-from-behind, 10-inning win last night, 6-5 in the opener of this series in Rochester. A victory this evening would mark Worcester's longest winning streak since a club-record 9-game winning streak last year from June 1-11. Tonight's game two from Upstate New York can be heard back in New England on both NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

Sixpence - Currently at 33-28 on the year, Worcester can also match their season-high of 6-games over .500 with a victory tonight. They have reached that plateau four times this season...April 10 (9-3) & April 12 (10-4) and May 2 (18-12) & May 8 (21-15).

Go Forth Young Man - The WooSox (33-28) remain in 4th-place in the International League East Division but are just a 1/2-game behind both Jacksonville & Charlotte who are tied for 2nd-place at 35-29. The Sox have also pulled to within 4-games of the front running Red Wings (38-25). Rochester has dropped a 1/2-game behind both Nashville & Memphis who are co-leaders in the International League West Division with their 39-25 records. Only the team with the best overall record in the league will get the 1st half playoff spot. The 1st half ends after the games of Sunday, June 21.

Down the Stretch They Come - The WooSox have a dozen games to go before the end the 1st half. The Sox have had two games cancelled due to inclement weather thus far, so barring any other weather issues they will play 73 of their scheduled 75 game 1st half slate. The 2nd half begins on Tuesday, June 23 with all teams at 0-0. That will mark the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

What Have You Done For Me Lately - Worcester has won 5 in a row and 10 of their last 13 games after dropping 10 of 12 from May 10-23.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 4 straight (6-for-15) with 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs. Has a .306 batting average in 24 road games (26-for-85) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 10 games is 13-for-37, .351.

Tsung-Che Cheng Hit in 6 of his last 9 games (8-for-27, .296) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Hit in 3 straight (4-for-9) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs.

Mikey Romero Hit in 3 of his last 4 games (5-for-10) with 1 2B & 1 3B.

Braiden Ward Hit in 4 of his last 5 games (7-for-21, .333) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 SB, and 3 runs scored. Has reached base safely in 24 of his last 26 starts. Has 24 straight steals without being caught and leads the league with 27 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 42 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .319 batting average at home in 21 games (23-for-72) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 3 starts - 14.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 18 SO.

Kyle Keller Last 5 relief appearances - 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 6 relief appearances - 7.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 14 SO.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of this 7-game series at Rochester against the 1st-place Red Wings:

Thur. 1:05 pm DH G1 TBD vs. RHP Luis Perales (1-4, 3.02)

G2 RHP Brayan Bello (NR) vs. TBD

Fri. 6:45 pm LHP Raymond Burgos (1-3, 7.11) vs. RHP Andry Lara (2-4, 5.95)

Sat. 6:45 pm LHP Michael Sansone (2-3, 5.76) vs. TBD

Sun. 1:05 pm RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.39) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (5-1, 3.47)







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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