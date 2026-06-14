Aviators Take Down Storm Chasers, 9-5, in Extras

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NE - A 4-run 10th inning from the Las Vegas Aviators (39-27) was too much to overcome for the Omaha Storm Chasers (30-37), who fell 9-6 on Saturday night. Luca Tresh went 4-for-5 in the game while Storm Chasers starter Henry Williams threw 5.0 innings, but the Aviators came back from down 5-0 to win.

Omaha opened the scoring with a 2-run single from Matthew Lugo in the bottom of the 1st inning and another run crossed later in the inning on a double play, putting the Storm Chasers in front 3-0.

The Storm Chasers scored again in the bottom of the 2nd inning on RBI singles from Abraham Toro and John Rave, extending the lead to 5-0.

After a scoreless first two innings from Omaha starter Henry Williams, including a perfect 1st inning, the Aviators scored an unearned run in the top of the 3rd inning on an RBI groundout, cutting the lead to 5-1.

Williams followed with a scoreless 4th inning, but in the top of the 5th inning, surrendered an RBI single, double and groundout, reducing the Storm Chasers lead to 5-4.

Ethan Bosacker opened the 6th inning for Omaha and retired all 3 hitters in the frame before doing the same with a perfect 7th inning.

Omaha put Luke Jackson in for the top of the 8th inning, but he allowed a game-tying RBI single to make it 5-5 before finishing the frame.

Jackson shut down the Aviators with a scoreless top of the 9th inning, but the Storm Chasers couldn't bring a run across in the bottom half, so the game went to extras.

Anthony Gose (1-2) took the mound to begin the top of the 10th inning, but a two-out RBI single, bases-loaded walk and 2-run base hit put Las Vegas ahead 9-5 before Jose Cuas came in and finished the frame.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Luca Tresh hit a leadoff single and a run came around to score, but the next 3 hitters went down in order, finishing the loss for Omaha.

The Storm Chasers will host the Aviators for the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park. First pitch is set for 12:05 P.M. CT and Ryan Ramsey is scheduled to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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