Memphis Redbirds First Half Magic Number, Clinching Scenarios & Tie Breakers

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







With eight games to play in the 2026 International League First Half Championship race, the Memphis Redbirds hold a half-game lead over the Rochester Red Wings and a 1.0-game lead over the Nashville Sounds.

Memphis hosts Nashville for a six-game series at AutoZone Park starting next Tuesday, June 16 through Sunday, June 21 to wrap up the first half. Tickets and promotional information can be found here. MEMPHIS CAN CLINCH HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE IN THE PLAYOFFS DURING THIS SERIES.

Updated clinching scenarios will be sent each game day until the end of the first half. With eight (8) games to play, the Memphis magic number to clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship sits at eight (8).

Below are tie breaker scenarios. Note that Tie Breaker 2 and Tie Breaker 3 are only relevant if Memphis and Nashville enter next week's series with the same record, pending rainouts.

Tie Breakers & Clinching Scenarios:

1. Head-to-head record (if three or more Clubs, best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).

If Memphis and Nashville enter Tuesday in a first-place tie, the winner of the series can clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Rochester sits a half-game behind Memphis at the start of play on June 13)

2. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over the last 20 games.

If Memphis and Nashville enter Tuesday in a first-place tie and split the six-game series, Tie Breaker 2 is needed. In this scenario, Memphis and Nashville have the same record over the final 20 games of the first half (both teams are 8-3 in last 11 games with nine games remaining). We go to Tie Breaker 3 to decide champion (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Rochester sits a half-game behind Memphis at the start of play on June 13)

3. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over an additional game (i.e., the last 21 games, the last 22 games, etc.) until one emerges with a better winning percentage in that span of games.

If Memphis and Nashville enter Tuesday in a first-place tie and split the six-game series, Tie Breaker 3 is needed. Over the final 21 games of the first half, Nashville would a better record than Memphis. Memphis lost in extra-innings in Game 21 at Omaha, Nashville beat Gwinnett. Nashville would clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Rochester sits a half-game behind Memphis at the start of play on June 13).







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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