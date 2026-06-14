Pair of Lehigh Valley Errors Lift RailRiders Late

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders capitalized on two IronPigs errors in the bottom of the ninth to snap a three-game losing streak to Lehigh Valley.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not mount any offense off IronPigs starter Chuck King through the first three frames, leaving a runner on in the first and striking out four in the 0-0 contest.

The IronPigs broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth against RailRiders starter Dom Hamel. With two outs, Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo shot to left for a 1-0 edge.

Lehigh Valley extended the lead in the top of the sixth. After consecutive two-out singles, De La Cruz doubled home Keaton Anthony for his second RBI of the game and a 2-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the shutout bid in the bottom of the seventh. A pitch hit Tyler Hardman, who stole second and moved to third on a throwing error, and scored on a Duke Ellis RBI ground out to pull within one.

SWB took the lead in the eighth. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. and Marco Luciano walked, and Oswaldo Cabrera singled to level the contest at one. Tyler Hardman roped a base hit to left, giving the RailRiders a 3-2 advantage.

Lehigh Valley responded in the ninth, tying the game at three on a Robert Moore sacrifice fly.

In the home half of the frame, Ellis reached second on an error and moved to third on a groundout. After Lombard Jr. walked, Yanquiel Fernández lifted a fly ball to third that Lehigh Valley's Carter Kieboom could not corral, plating Ellis to win the game.

Hamel tossed 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight. Angel Chivilli (1-0) recorded the win. King pitched 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing four hits while striking out five. Seth Johnson (0-1) was charged with the loss.

The RailRiders conclude their series with the IronPigs Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Yankees #2 Prospect Elmer Rodriguez (2-3) faces Lehigh Valley's Drake Fellows (0-0). First pitch is slated for 1:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 33-34







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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