Berry Walks off Gwinnett in Eight Innings
Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla - In eight innings, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp walked off the Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 in eight innings in front of 6,795 fans at VyStar Ballpark.
Jacksonville walked it off in the extra inning to secure a 3-2 victory. Brian Navarreto started the inning as the zombie runner at second and advanced to third on a single by Andrew Pintar. With runners on first and third, Jacob Berry hit a sacrifice fly, bringing in Navarreto, sealing the Jumbo Shrimp win.
Jacksonville (37-31) jumped ahead 1-0 in the first. Pintar roped a lead-off double. Deyvison De Los Santos followed with an infield single that pushed Pintar to third. With runners on the corners, Graham Pauley laced an RBI double plating Pintar as Jacksonville's first run.
Gwinnett (35-33) evened the scoring in the fourth. Brewer Hicklen singled and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. drew a walk. A ground out pushed runners to second and third. Hicken scored on an RBI single by José Azócar.
Jacksonville regained the lead in the fifth inning. Johnny Olmstead reached on an error and Navarreto was hit by a pitch. A groundout coupled with a throwing error, allowed Olmstead to score from third, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a one-run advantage.
Gwinnett responded promptly in the sixth with a homer by Drake Baldwin (1).
The Jumbo Shrimp and the Stripers conclude their series in Sunday's 2:05 p.m. contest. RHP Bradley Blalock (1-5, 6.40 ERA) starts for Jacksonville. Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open Sunday at 1 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. There will be a pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open, plus each Sunday kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida. Bring your family out for Princess Day! Sunday is also Military Appreciation Day. Thanks to True Vet Solutions all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents will receive free tickets.
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