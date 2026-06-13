FAN GUIDE to Bisons Star Wars Night Episode XVII

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The great Bisons ballpark tradition returns for Episode XViI... it's STAR WARS NIGHT at Sahlen Field, presented by First Student. An event that has entertained over a quarter of a million fans since debuting in 2008, Star Wars Night is an evening jam-packed with things to see, do, cheer on and celebrate. So to make the most of the next installment of this great tradition, check out our official STAR WARS NIGHT FAN GUIDE here.

Are there still Tickets available?

Yes, you can still get tickets to this unforgettable night at the ballpark... but don't wait! Order your tickets online now HERE. However, please note, there are no more Star Wars Night Family Packs for this year's event.

Ballpark Gates/Will Call

Ballpark Gates open at the special time of 4:30 p.m. Also at that time, a large number of the Star Wars Night Fan Costumers from the North Ridge will already be in the concourse to meet and get photos with. Come early to beat the crowd and get all the photos you want.

Concessions Stands and the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant also open at 4:00 p.m. After you get your photos, enjoy a great meal before first pitch! See below for information on the Pub's All You Can Eat Buffet.

Entering Ballpark

As a reminder all patrons will have to walk through metal detectors upon entering the ballpark. To ease your entry into the ballpark, please allow for a few additional minutes to enter and review the ballpark's carry-in/security policy before arriving.

My Game's Promotion

One of the ballpark's signature nights! Star Wars Night XVII, presented by First Student The Herd takes on the Syracuse Mets with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Enjoy Fan Costumer Appearances throughout the ballpark's concourse starting when ballpark gates open (SPECIAL TIME OF 4:30 PM). Jabba the Hutt will return once again this year looking over Sahlen Field from the Curveball Party area near section 201. The line for Jabba is too long? Go visit the other photo locations at the plaza on Oak Street and behind home plate near section 104.

There will be Laser Swords for sale to benefit the Compass House. Laser Swords will only be available for purchase and voucher redemption at stations in the concourse at Section 122 on the first base side and Section 121 on the third base side as well as all gift shops.

A select number of Star Wars jerseys (20+) will also be raffled off! Raffle tickets will be for sale at the game. PURCHASE TICKETS NOW This year, the Bisons players are wearing the much talked about custom-made Darth Maul Jerseys that will also be raffled off to benefit Compass House.

Compass House was founded in 1972 as a homeless shelter. Today along with the Emergency Shelter, they operate a Resource Center, and a Rapid Re-Housing Program. Our mission is to provide runaway, homeless and street youth with safe shelter and services, through a voluntary and mutually agreed-upon process, in an environment that supports dignity, respect and self-reliance. We serve approximately 300 youth at our shelter annually and an additional 300 youth at their Resource Center

And of course, the night doesn't end until a thrilling Postgame Show that includes Fireworks!

What can/can't I bring into the ballpark?

Please note, backpacks are not allowed to be carried into Sahlen Field for Bisons fans. Fans can still use a 16" x 16" x 12" clear plastic bag to enter the ballpark and diaper bags, medical-use bags and purses will also continue to be allowed, subject to search. As a reminder, no items can be stored at the ballpark during the event. Please review our complete ballpark carry-in policy for a list of allowable items that can be brought into the ballpark. The safety of our fans, players and associates at every event will always be our top priority.

Where should I park when I go downtown?

Parking may be pre-purchased at several lots downtown via ParkWhiz here. Please note, that other than the surface lot at 64 Exchange St., all of the parking facilities around Sahlen Field are privately owned. With this, the Bisons organization have no control over the parking prices and policies of these privately-owned parking options. Keep in mind there is NFTA Metro Rail service to Seneca Station, which is two blocks from the ballpark. You can also park for free at Metro's LaSalle and University lots and hop on the train.

Pub at the Park

Sahlen Field's premier dining option is open two hours before first pitch before every Bisons game and features an all-you-can-eat buffet. There is also a tremendous lineup of local craft beer favorites that can be enjoyed at the bar area before and during Bisons games, and complimentary WiFi is available. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations can be made at PubAtThePark.com.

For additional questions, please view the Bisons Ballpark A-Z Guide!







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.