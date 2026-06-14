Bulls Take Second Win in Nashville

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Nashville, TN ---Four Durham relievers combined for 8 2/3 innings of relief as the Bulls persevered for a 6-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

Durham (26-42) lost starter Aaron Brooks after just six pitches with a rolled ankle fielding a bunt against the second batter of the game. Chase Solesky (2.2IP), Michael Grove (2IP), Tervor Martin (2IP) and Luis Guerrero (2IP) collaborated to dent Nashville's first half title aspirations.

The Bulls won their second game in a row after snapping a nine-game losing skid, and knocked Nashville (41-27) from first place to third, now 1 1/2 games behind Rochester with seven to play in the half.

Durham took a 1-0 lead in the third on Oliver Dunn's first home run as a Bull. After the Sounds tied the game against Solesky in the bottom half, Durham pushed across two more runs in the fifth. Cooper Kinney tripled, then scored on a groundout by Connor Hujsak.

Dunn singled, then came home on a triple to right by Carson Williams.

The Sounds again tied the game, this time on a Greg Jones two-run homer against Michael Grove during a steady rainstorm.

But the Bulls went ahead for good in the eighth. Homer Bush coaxed a 10-pitch walk to start the inning. Bush stole second, took third on a grounder to short where Bush avoided a tag on the inbound throw. Bush then scored on a safety squeeze bunt laid perfectly by Kinney, which turned into a single. Kinney would later score on a bases loaded walk.

Nashville scored a run in the eighth, but Guerrero (S, 2) induced a fiÃâyout to strand two baserunners.

Durham tacked on a run in the ninth when Tre Morgan scored on a deep fiÃâyball amazingly caught by Luis Lara in right-center.

Martin (W, 2-0) earned the win with his two innings of shutout relief. Brooks made just six pitches in his start before being removed with the ankle injury. He attempted to take one warmup pitch before walking toward the clubhouse.

Dunn went 3-5 with a walk to lead the Durham offense. Bush and Kinney each had two hits, with Williams driving in a pair.

The Bulls close out their six-game trip to Nashville on Sunday at 2:05 PM ET.

Notes: The game was played over the final two hours through varying degrees of steady to heavy rain, but was never delayed.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.