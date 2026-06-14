Memphis Unable to Get Bats Going in Saturday Night Loss at Norfolk
Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 2-1 loss on Saturday night at Harbor Park
Memphis jumped in front of Norfolk in the top of the first inning yet again. Designated hitter Leo Bernal smacked an RBI double that plated second baseman Thomas Saggese. The Redbirds bats, who have dominated the entire series at the Tides, were held silent for the rest of the game. Shortstop Jeremy Rivas led the offense with a 2-for-3 night. Left fielder Matt Koperniak also reached twice with a pair of walks in the loss, as did right fielder Colton Ledbetter with a base hit and free pass.
Starting pitcher Brandt Thompson (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three in his first Triple-A start. The right-handed pitcher worked 4.0 innings in the loss. Relievers Jared Shuster, Max Rajcic and Scott Blewett covered the final 4.0 innings of the game hitless and allowed just one total baserunner.
The loss dropped Memphis into a momentary first-place tie with the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) atop the International League standings and a half-game in front of the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers). At the conclusion of the loss, Rochester and Nashville had yet to see their respective games go final on Saturday night.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 16 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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