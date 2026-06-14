Rochester Wins Sixth-Straight Series for First Time Since 2016

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a beautiful Saturday night in Rochester, the Red Wings (42-25) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (33-32) in walkoff fashion, 3-2 in 10 innings. 2B Trey Lipscomb laid down a sacrifice bunt in the 10th that led to the winning run, capping off a two-hit night while adding an RBI. Rochester relievers held WooSox bats off the board from the fourth inning on, highlighted by 2.0 scoreless innings by RHP Zak Kent to finish things off. The Red Wings are now 17 games over .500 for the first time since 2017.

The first nine outs of the ballgame were recorded without any damage to either side, and Rochester came to the plate in the bottom of the second with a chance to plate the ballgame's first run. After two quick outs in the inning, CF Robert Hassell III pulled a single through the right side for the Red Wings first hit of the night. He then put himself into scoring position with his seventh stolen base of the season, and came around to score on another base hit off the bat of Trey Lipscomb to give Rochester an early one-run advantage.

Worcester answered right back on the third pitch of the following half-inning, when 1B Matt Lloyd jumped on an 0-2 slider and deposited it into the Red Wings bullpen in right field to tie the game at 1-1.

DH Phillip Glasser stroked a double into the right-center field gap to get things going for the Red Wings in the bottom half of the third. A wild pitch two batters later moved him to third before SS Seaver King picked up his 17th Triple-A RBI via a single the other way to right, allowing Glasser to score with ease. Game five of the series moved into the fifth with the Red Wings in front, 2-1.

Both offenses stayed busy early as Matt Lloyd roped his second extra-base hit of the night to begin the fourth, this time a ground ball double down the left field line. He moved to third on a passed ball, and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from LF Max Ferguson to knot things up at two apiece.

Pitching settled in from there, and the Red Wings came to bat in the bottom of the ninth with the score still knotted at two. All three batters were unable to reach base, sending game No. 67 of the season to extra innings.

Rochester was able to hold Worcester off the board in the top of the 10th, and came to bat in the bottom half with a chance to win the game and move back into first place. Trey Lipscomb led off the frame, and laid down a sacrifice bunt to move ghost runner Robert Hassell III. The ensuing throw down to first sailed wide, allowing Hassell to gallop home with the winning run in walkoff fashion with a final score of 3-2.

LHP Zach Penrod served as the Red Wings opener Saturday night, turning in 1.0 hitless inning with a pair of strikeouts before turning things over to RHP Andre Granillo. The 26-year-old out of UC Riverside covered the second and third innings, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out two and walking one. LHP Carson Palmquist covered the next 2.0 frames, allowing an unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts. RHP Jack Sinclair turned in a scoreless sixth on one hit with a strikeout, and gave the ball to RHP Seth Shuman for the seventh. The former Oakland Athletics farmhand turned in 1.2 scoreless innings of his own, allowing one hit with a punchout. RHP Eddy Yean saw action next for the third time in the series and struck out the only batter he faced. Zak Kent covered the final 2.0 innings and picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing no hits with a strikeout.

2B Trey Lipscomb is the Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game for the second-straight night. The Maryland native notched his second-straight multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a sacrifice bunt that led directly to the winning run. This is the first time he's logged at least two hits in back-to-back days since August 8 & 9, 2025 in Norfolk.

Rochester and Worcester will wrap up their six-game set with a Sunday matinee beginning at 1:05 p.m. The pitching matchup will mirror that of the Tuesday series opener, as Red Wings RHP Chandler Champlain will take the mound against WooSox right-hander Jack Anderson.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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