Baldwin's Homer Ties Game, But Stripers Walked off, 3-2, in Jacksonville

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Florida - In a game that didn't start until just after 9 p.m. due to a two-hour, 29-minute rain delay, the Gwinnett Stripers (35-33) lost 3-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (37-31) in eight innings on Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth, and Owen Murphy struck out 10 over 6.0 innings in a no-decision.

Decisive Plays: Graham Pauley's RBI double opened a 1-0 lead for Jacksonville in the first inning, but Gwinnett tied it up at 1-1 in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Jose Azocar. That score held until the bottom of the fifth, when a pair of Stripers errors led to Johnny Olmstead reaching and scoring for a 2-1 Jumbo Shrimp lead. In the sixth, Baldwin hammered a solo home run (1) to the bleacher seats in right field to tie it at 2-2. The game went to extra innings, and after the Stripers failed to score in the top of the eighth, Jacksonville walked it off on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Berry.

Key Contributors: Murphy turned in a quality start (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) in his eighth outing for the Stripers this season. His 10 strikeouts were the most by a Gwinnett pitcher this year. Baldwin, beginning his rehab assignment, went 1-for-3 with the homer and one RBI. For Jacksonville, Andrew Pintar went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, and starter Karson Milbrandt struck out seven over 5.0 one-run innings in a no-decision.

Noteworthy: Baldwin's solo homer was the 14th of his Gwinnett career, first since September 12, 2024 vs. Buffalo. Murphy's 10 strikeouts tied his season high set with Double-A Columbus on April 3 vs. Chattanooga. Stripers' manager Kanekoa Texeira was ejected in the fifth inning by first base umpire Nathan Diederich, his first ejection this season.

Next Game (Sunday, June 14): Gwinnett Stripers at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 2:05 p.m. ET at VyStar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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