Series Opener Goes to the Comets, 6-3

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights entered Tuesday's game on a season-high six-game winning streak. That streak came to an end courtesy of the PCL's Oklahoma City Comets. The L.A Dodgers affiliate scored a come-from-behind, 6-3 win over the Knights and claimed the series opener at Truist Field.

Charlotte took a 3-0 lead behind early Home Runs from Jason Matthews and Everson Pereira. The Knights had an opportunity to blow the game open in the bottom of the fourth when they loaded the bases; however, the Comets worked out of the jam unscathed and used that momentum to turn the tide in their favor.

Oklahoma City hit a two- run Home Run in the fifth, added a solo shot in the sixth, and rallied for three runs in the seventh. The Knights offense did not threaten over the ballgame's final five innings.

Shane Murphy tossed a quality start with six innings pitched. The lefty was cruising until a two-out single in the fifth was followed up by OKC's two-run homer. Jairo Iriarte worked a pair of scoreless innings out of the Charlotte bullpen down the stretch.

Pereira and Ryan Galanie combined for four of the Knights' six hits although contact was tough to come by for Charlotte's hitters. The Knights struck out 14 times in the game, one shy of a season high.

Neither team will have long to let Tuesday's result sink in thanks to Game Two of the series coming in a quick fashion. Wednesday's ballgame at Truist Field is set for 11:05am ET.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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