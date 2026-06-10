Jacksonville Bats Quieted in Series-Opening Loss to Gwinnett
Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A six-RBI night for Adam Zebrowski (2), punctuated by an eighth inning grand slam, solidified a 7-2 win for the Gwinnett Stripers over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to open a crucial series Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Zebrowski's grand slam arrived with nobody out after the Jacksonville (35-29) bullpen yielded a hit-by-pitch, fielding error and walk to load the bases to deliver a 7-1 Nashville (33-31) lead.
With one-away in the bottom of the ninth, Jacob Berry (3) launched a solo shot to right-center to set the final margin at 7-2.
Gwinnett opened the scoring in the top of the fourth. A trio of walks loaded the bases for Zebrowski, who plopped a two-run single to right-center field to open up a 2-0 Stripers lead.
Jacksonville responded in the home fifth with a leadoff home run from Matthew Etzel (8) to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Stripers earned that run back in the away seventh. A one-out double from Cal Conley set up a Jim Jarvis RBI single to push the Gwinnett advantage to 3-1, paving the way for the four-run eighth.
Anthony Molina (W, 3-2) earned the victory for Gwinnett behind five innings and five strikeouts with just the one run allowed. Dax Fulton (L, 2-4) let up two runs over five innings while walking three and striking out five, earning the loss. Amos Willingham and Mason Vinyard both tossed scoreless relief innings for Jacksonville.
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. with Jacksonville southpaw Braxton Garrett (0-2, 2.48) scheduled to start on the mound opposite Gwinnett righty JR Ritchie (4-2, 2.75).
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can participate in Charity Begins at Home, presented by Pink Tides of Hope as the organization raises awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions. Although fans of all names are welcome, the Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating anyone with a variation of "Marc" in their name for Marc in the Parc night at VyStar Ballpark, along with an accompanying Marc in the Parc t-shirt giveaway for Wear It Home Wednesday, presented by Prime Shrimp & Ambetter Health for the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. (1 giveaway per person, not per ticket).
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