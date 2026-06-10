Columbus Crushes Indy in Rain-Shortened Affair
Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The red-hot Columbus Clippers won again on Tuesday, keeping themselves in the thick of the International League playoff scramble with a 9-4 win to open this week's series at Indianapolis. The game was officially called because of rain in the 6th inning with the good guys up by five runs.
The Clippers took the lead for good in the bottom of the 2nd when Petey Halpin went deep with a man on to make it 3-2, his third long ball of the season.
Rehabbing Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias added a three-run bomb shortly before the umpires called for the tarp.
Left-hander Kolby Allard (2-0) pitched all 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out four.
The victory gives the Clippers an overall mark of 36-27, while Indy falls to 25-39.
Columbus and Indianapolis continue the series on Wednesday. The Clippers return home for a six-game set against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, top affiliate of the New York Yankees, beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on June 16. That series will mark the end of the "First Half" as the Clippers battle to try and win the twenty-team free-for-all that is the International League. You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
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