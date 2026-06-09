Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 9 vs. Worcester

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (32-28) vs. Rochester Red Wings (38-24)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.89) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (5-1, 3.69)

SERIES WIN(G)ERS: After dropping a pair of battles at Coca-Cola Park, the Rochester Red Wings sought to get back on track in their series finale with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday...in a matinee battle that went back-and-forth with a series of late-game barrages, the Red Wings escaped with a 7-6 win in 11 innings...RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN led the way offensively, as the slugger connected on a 385-foot leadoff homer and finished 3-for-6 at the plate...DH YOHANDY MORALES went 2-for-3 and coupled the mark with his 40th RBI of the season, helping the team to secure a 4-2 series victory, their third over Lehigh Valley this season...the Red Wings are now 14 games over .500 and remain in first place in the International League...after taking Monday off to travel back to the Flower City, Rochester begins a seven-game series against Worcester tonight...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the mound for the Red Wings against WooSox RHP Jack Anderson...

Rochester is now 4-2 in extra-inning games, and 21-11 overall on the road this season...Sunday marked their first extra-inning win at Coca-Cola Park since 7/10/2022.

CHAMPLAIN POETRY: California-born right-hander CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the mound tonight for his ninth start (12th app.) of 2026, 108th start of his professional career and fourth against Worcester...Champlain is coming off his fifth win of the season on 6/3 at LHV to bring him into three-way tie for the team-lead, where he allowed three earned on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across 5.0 full innings of work...in three previous starts against WOR this season, the former Kansas City Royals farmhand is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA (3 ER/16.2 IP) with nine strikeouts and three walks, a 0.84 WHIP and .196 BAA...he turned in at least 5.0 full innings, and allowed one earned in each of those three outings...

Champlain leads all qualified International League pitchers with a 1.01 WHIP this season, ranks second in winning percentage (.833), and fifth in ERA (3.69, 22 ER/53.2 IP) and BAA (.226).

TO BE FRANK(LIN): Coming up a triple shy of the cycle in Sunday afternoon's series finale was RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN ...the former Iowa Cub finished the contest 3-for-6 with a leadoff solo homer, a double, and a pair of runs scored...this is the first time Franklin has homered and doubled in the same game since 7/26/2025 at LOU, as a member of Iowa...when leading off in the first inning this season, he ranks fifth in the International League (min. 25 AB) with a .326 batting average (15-for-46) and .426 OBP...the Kansas native has now picked up a hit in five of his first six games of June and eight of his last 10 dating back to 5/27 vs. SYR...through those six games in June, he is slashing .333/.467/.625 with five XBH (HR, 4 2B) and a 1.092 OPS...

Franklin is now the 10th Red Wing (Stevenson 2x, Buxton 2x) to log two leadoff homers in a single season.

HOUSE OF FOUR: 3B BRADY HOUSE enters tonight's game coming off his second four-hit game of the season where he also drove in two, going 4-for-6 with a double and a trio of singles...the former 2021 first-round pick now has four career four-hit games, all coming with the Red Wings, two-apiece in 2025 and 2026...he is now one of seven Red Wings since at least 2004 with at least four four-hit games in a Rochester uniform, and is one of two active players with OF ROBERT HASSELL III ...House has four career home runs and seven extra-base hits (4 HR, 3 2B) over three seasons against Worcester, including a perfect 4-for-4 career line with a homer against WooSox starting pitcher RHP Jack Anderson...

Of House's 18 hits with the Red Wings this season, 10 have come off that bat at 95 MPH or harder (55%).

THE MOR(ALES) THE MERRIER: Batting second in order in Sunday afternoon's match-up, DH YOHANDY MORALES went 2-for-3 at the plate...the former Miami Hurricane hit his 40th RBI of the season, ranking second on the Red Wings behind 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ (T-3rd, 48)...Morales now ranks first among all qualified players in the International League in hits (71), third in AVG (.345, 71-for-206), runs (48), and total bases (124), fourth in OBP (.421), SLG (.602), and OPS (1.023), and fifth in home runs (14)...

At ESL Ballpark this season, Morales has a .366 AVG, has hit eight home runs and seventeen RBI, with a .420 OBP, .653 SLG, and 1.073 OPS.

YOUNG MONEY: RHP LUKE YOUNG fired 1.1 hitless innings Sunday afternoon, while striking out and walking one apiece...the Texas native has now turned in eight consecutive scoreless appearances through his first nine Triple-A outings, the second-longest streak by a Red Wing in 2026...over those eight appearances since 5/13, Young leads the team and ranks seventh among International League relievers (min. 10.0 IP) in opponent's OPS (.275), and ranks eighth in both BAA (.125) and opponents SLG (.156)...between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, the 2022 11th-round pick leads all Nationals Minor & Major League relievers (min. 25.0 IP) and is T-24th in full-season MiLB with a 1.88 ERA (6 ER/28.2 IP)...his next appearance will be the 125th of his professional career.

SHUGOTT TO BE KIDDING ME: RHP SETH SHUMAN locked down his second career save Sunday afternoon, pitching a hitless 11th inning on one walk...Shuman came on in relief of RHP TREVOR GOTT, who picked up the win and moved to 4-0 after turning in 1.1 hitless innings of his own with a pair of walks...Shuman has allowed four earned runs across his last 14.2 IP in 11 appearances (2.45 ERA) since 5/6, third-best among all Red Wings relievers (min. 10 IP) over that stretch...the Red Wings are one of six International League teams this season that have not allowed an earned run in extra innings...

Rochester pitchers post the best BAA (.210) and WHIP (1.33) among all Triple-A teams against left-handed hitters this season, ranking third among all full-season MiLB teams in BAA and T-8th in WHIP.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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