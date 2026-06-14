Red Wings, Woosox Canceled Sunday Afternoon

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, today's series finale between the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox at ESL Ballpark has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The Red Wings will take Monday off before beginning the back half of their two-week homestand on Tuesday night against Toledo (DET). The first pitch of game one will be at 6:45 p.m.

Fans with tickets to today's game can trade those in at the Red Wings Ticket Office as a rain check to any remaining Red Wings home game in 2026.

Tickets for the remaining 2026 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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