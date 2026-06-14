Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 14 vs. Worcester

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (33-32) vs. Rochester Red Wings (42-25)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.39) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (5-1, 3.47)

CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP: On a beautiful Saturday night in Rochester, the Red Wings defeated the Worcester Red Sox in walkoff fashion, 3-2 in 10 innings...2B TREY LIPSCOMB laid down a sacrifice bunt in the 10th that led to the winning run, capping off a two-hit night while adding an RBI...Rochester relievers held WooSox bats off the board from the fourth inning on, highlighted by 2.0 scoreless innings by RHP ZAK KENT to finish things off...the Red Wings and WooSox will wrap up their six-game set with a Sunday matinee this afternoon...the pitching matchup will mirror that of the Tuesday series opener, as Red Wings RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the mound against WooSox right-hander Jack Anderson...

Rochester now has three walkoff wins in 2026 and 42 since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021, T-3rd most among International League teams.

RAISE A GLASS OF CHAMPLAIN: Triple-A WHIP leader (1.01) RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the ball for Rochester in their series finale this afternoon, his 10th start (13th app.) of the season...he turned in his fourth quality start of the season in the series opener Tuesday, allowing one earned on five hits over 6.0 frames with a pair of strikeouts and one walk...in addition to leading Triple-A in WHIP, he also ranks third among all qualified pitchers in ERA (3.47, 23 ER/59.2 IP) and fifth in BAA (.225)...across three daytime appearances this season, the California native is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA (3 ER/15.0 IP) with 10 strikeouts and just one walk...

In four starts against Worcester this season, Champlain is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA (4 ER/22.2 IP) with a 0.88 WHIP and .203 BAA.

THE VIEW FROM THE TOP: Last night's walkoff victory combined with a 2-1 Durham win over Memphis propelled the Red Wings back into first place in the International League first half, 0.5 games ahead of the Redbirds in second...Rochester has also now won six consecutive series for the first time since 2016 (6/2-23), and are now 17 games over .500 (42-25) for the first time since the end of the 2017 season (80-62)...with just seven games remaining in the first half, the Red Wings are looking for their first postseason birth since 2013...

Rochester has gone 28-9 since 5/1, the second-most wins in Minor League Baseball over that span behind only High-A Bowling Green (TB, 29).

WOO'S YOUR DADDY?: The Red Wings have now won four-straight, and 11 of their last 12 against the WooSox dating back to 5/2...at 12-4, Rochester has now tied their most wins (12 in '23 and '02) against the Boston Red Sox top affiliate (PAW from 1973-75, 77-2019) since 1990 (13 W)...the Red Wings pitching staff is holding Worcester to a .224 BAA this season, their lowest against a single opponent (min. 125.0 IP) since Lehigh Valley in 2014 (.209)...they also boast a 3.42 ERA (54 ER/142.0 IP) with a 1.27 WHIP against the WooSox, their lowest marks (min. 125.0 IP) against a team since Pawtucket (3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP), Scranton/WB (3.41 ERA, 1.21 WHIP), and Syracuse (2.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) in 2018...

The Red Wings have also won 13 games against LHV this season...they have now picked up at least 12 wins against multiple opponents for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

TREY(S) THE ROOF: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB notched his second-straight multi-hit performance in last night's win over Worcester, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and an RBI...his sacrifice bunt in the 10th also led to a throwing error that allowed ROBERT HASSELL III to score and seal the victory for the Red Wings...this is the first time he has logged multi-hit games in back-to-back days since 8/8 & 8/9 in 2025 in Norfolk...the Tennessee alum is now just 40 plate appearances shy of becoming the third Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021) to reach 1,000 (Darren Baker, Jake Noll).

PHILLIP MY GLASS(ER): DH PHILLIP GLASSER went 1-for-3 in yesterday's win with a double and a run scored...over his last 10 games since 5/29 vs. SYR, he carries a .375 batting average (9-for-24) with two doubles, eight RBI, and a pair of stolen bases, leading all Red Wings in batting average over that time frame...coming into the series finale, Glasser is batting .412 (14-for-34) during Sunday games with four doubles and five RBI this season.

CLOSING TIME: Following a scoreless inning from opener LHP ZACH PENROD last night, the Red Wings bullpen combined to hold WooSox bats to just one earned run across the final 9.0 innings of the ballgame...this is the fifth time since at least 2004, and first time since 9/26/2021 at Polar Park against Worcester, that Rochester relievers have worked at least 9.0 innings while allowing one earned or fewer in a single game...it is the first time they have done so at home since 4/11/2007 in a 3-2, 14-inning win over Norfolk...RHP ZAK KENT pitched a scoreless ninth and 10th innings with one strikeout to move to 3-0 as a Red Wing in 10 appearances...in extra innings this season, Rochester (0.87 ERA) and Buffalo (0.79 ERA) are the only two teams in Triple-A with at least 10.0 innings pitched and an ERA under 1.00...

Since 5/1, the Red Wings bullpen ranks second in the International League and fourth among all full-season MiLB teams with a 3.29 ERA (65 ER/178.0 IP).







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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