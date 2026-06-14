SWB Baby Bombers Game Notes - June 14, 2026

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-36) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Baby Bombers (33-34)

June 14, 2026 | Game 68 | Home Game 36 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

RH Drake Fellows (0-0, 4.85) vs #2 RH Elmer Rodríguez (2-3, 2.73)

Fellows (6/7 vs ROC): 3.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 SO, 53 P (38 SO) [Red Wings, 7-6]

Rodríguez (6/9 vs LHV): 6.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 SO, 84 P (52 S) [RailRiders, 5-2]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (June 13, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders capitalized on two IronPigs errors in the bottom of the ninth to snap a three-game losing streak to Lehigh Valley.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not mount any offense off IronPigs starter Chuck King through the first three frames, leaving a runner on in the first and striking out four in the 0-0 contest. The IronPigs broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth against RailRiders starter Dom Hamel. With two outs, Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo shot to left for a 1-0 edge. Lehigh Valley extended the lead in the top of the sixth. After consecutive two-out singles, De La Cruz doubled home Keaton Anthony for his second RBI of the game and a 2-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the shutout bid in the bottom of the seventh. A pitch hit Tyler Hardman, who stole second and moved to third on a throwing error, and scored on a Duke Ellis RBI ground out to pull within one. SWB took the lead in the eighth. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. and Marco Luciano walked, and Oswaldo Cabrera singled to level the contest at one. Tyler Hardman roped a base hit to left, giving the RailRiders a 3-2 advantage.

Lehigh Valley responded in the ninth, tying the game at three on a Robert Moore sacrifice fly. In the home half of the frame, Ellis reached second on an error and moved to third on a groundout. After Lombard Jr. walked, Yanquiel Fernández lifted a fly ball to third that Lehigh Valley's Carter Kieboom could not corral, plating Ellis to win the game.

Hamel tossed 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight. Angel Chivilli (1-0) recorded the win. King pitched 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing four hits while striking out five. Seth Johnson (0-1) was charged with the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

WALK-OFF MAGIC: The RailRiders walked off the IronPigs 4-3 last night in the ninth inning. It was their fifth walk-off win at PNC Field and their first since April 30. It has been a different player each time - this time it was Yanquiel Fernández who put the ball in play.

CABBY'S STREAK: Oswaldo Cabrera now holds a nine-game hit streak for the RailRiders, tied for third best in the International League. It started in game two of the doubleheader at Syracuse on June 3 and is still on going. Since then, he has gone 13-for-34 for a .382 average, with two doubles and a home run. He has driven in four and scored four of his own. Cabrera holds a .350 batting average in eleven games in the month of June. The switch-hitter has spent the entire season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster.

HAMEL HUNGRY - Dom Hamel posted his second quality start of the season, while recording a season-high eight strikeouts. He also worked a season-high 96 pitches, allowing just two runs on five hits and one walk. It marked the second time this summer that he has worked through six frames.

SCARY YERRY- Yerry De Los Santos lowered his ERA to 3.60 in his 21st appearance last night. In 30.0 innings, the righty has allowed just eight walks compared to 33 strikeouts. He has also inherited nine runners this season and has let only one score. De Los Santos has had two stints with New York out of the bullpen this summer. His last was impressive, throwing 3.1 innings of shutout ball.

ONE RUN ADVANTAGE- The RailRiders won the contest 4-3 last night, marking their 22nd total game with a margin of just one run. SWB holds a record of 12-10 in these ultra close contests.

GEORGE'S JUNE- Yankees #1 prospect George Lombard Jr. is having a good month of June. The righty is batting .289 in a dozen games, with five doubles and a pair of home runs hits and one run batted in. Lombard Jr. also marks a seven-game hitting streak and a 15-game on-base streak. The freshly 21-year-old has moved to baseball's #18 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

ELMER'S ELECTRIC - Yankees #2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez pitched his best start of the season on the Tuesday opener, going 6.1 innings with just one run. It was his deepest appearance of the summer and his first quality start. Rodríguez actually took a shutout bid into the seventh inning, but left with a runner on that eventually scored. He holds a 2.74 earned run average in nine Triple-A starts this season. In 29.2 innings of work, the righty has allowed 21 walks to 49 strikeouts. Rodríguez received his big-league call up on April 29 to join the team on the road at Texas. He has pitched three times in the big leagues, being optioned down once for Carlos Rodón and most recently for Gerrit Cole's return.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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