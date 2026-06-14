Iowa and Louisville Series Finale Ends in Tie

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Louisville, KY - The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats game ended in a 4-4 tie on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

The game remained scoreless until Louisville hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to take the lead, before hitting another two-run home run in the seventh inning to double their lead to 4-0.

Iowa came back and scored four runs in the eighth inning, all with two outs. Chas McCormick drove in a run on an RBI single and Jonathon Long scored on a wild pitch before James Triantos hit a two-RBI single to tie the game at 4-4.

The I-Cubs loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth but could not bring a run across. After holding Louisville scoreless in the ninth inning, the game went to extra innings. Iowa scored five runs in the top of the tenth inning, but the game went into a weather delay at the end of the top of the tenth. Since the bottom of the tenth could not be completed, the game reverted back to the score at the top of the inning and ended in a tie.

Iowa is off on Monday before beginning a six game series against Indianapolis on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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