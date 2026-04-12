Watson Leads Clippers to Thumping of Red Sox

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Columbus Clippers won their eighth game of the season Saturday night in impressive fashion, shutting out the Worcester Red Sox 7-0. Right-fielder Kahlil Watson led the way, collecting three hits including a triple and his first two home runs of the year.

In all, Watson drove in four runs for the Clippers on Saturday and scored two more himself. Nolan Jones also went deep, giving him a team-best four long balls so far this season.

Raking! Watson have a day! #ClipShow pic.twitter.com/VK4cIOmsMi - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 11, 2026

Right-handed starter Rorik Maltrud won his first career game at the Triple-A level, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and four strikeouts. Worcester mustered just three hits total on the evening.

The victory Saturday gives Columbus a record of 8-6 this season, while Worcester falls to 9-4.

The Clippers and Red Sox wrap up the series Sunday afternoon in Worcester. Columbus returns home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 14, first pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. Make sure you don't miss the week full of special promotions and ticket offers when the Clippers host the Iowa Cubs at Huntington Park!







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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