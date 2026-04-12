Morales & Co. Lead Red Wings to Series Win in Allentown

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a sunny Sunday afternoon in Allentown, the Rochester Red Wings (8-7) capitalized on their chance to both move back above .500 and pick up their second series victory of the season, beating the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-6) by a score of 6-4. DH Yohandy Morales and 2B Phillip Glasser led an offense that put together 10 total hits, picking up three hits apiece. 3B Andrés Chaparro was the centerpiece of a five-run third, driving in a pair of runs via a double with the bases loaded. On the mound, RHP Seth Shuman kept the IronPigs at bay out of the bullpen for the fifth and sixth to lock up his first win of the season.

Rochester struck first in the top of the second, capitalizing on a two-out rally to take an early lead. LF Andrew Pinckney sparked the offense with a single to right before swiping second base. DH Yohandy Morales followed with a base hit to center, bringing Pinckney home for the game's first run. 2B Phillip Glasser kept the inning alive with a double to right, but the Red Wings were unable to add on as the next batter was retired, stranding a pair.

The Red Wings broke the game open in the third, sending 10 men to the plate and scoring five runs to extend their lead. RF Christian Franklin worked a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch before eventually swiping third. After C Harry Ford and CF Dylan Crews each drew walks to load the bases, 1B Abimelec Ortiz delivered with a single to right-center to bring home Franklin and push two more runners into scoring position. Andrés Chaparro followed with a two-run double to right, and another wild pitch allowed Ortiz to score and moved Chaparro to third. After a strikeout, Yohandy Morales added to the outburst with an RBI single up the middle to score Chaparro. Rochester tallied four hits and capitalized on two wild pitches in the frame before a pitching change and a pair of strikeouts ended the inning, but not before the advantage grew to six.

Lehigh Valley got a run back in the bottom of the third on a solo home run to left field by C Paul McIntosh on a 1-1 sinker, coming off the bat at 110.4 MPH. SS Sergio Alcántara followed with a walk, but the Red Wings quickly erased the threat with an inning-ending double play to limit the damage to just one run.

Lehigh Valley closed the gap in the seventh by stringing together a hit and a series of walks. A single through the hole at shortstop put 1B Felix Reyes aboard before LF Garrett Stubbs drew a walk to move him into scoring position. 3B Christian Cairo followed with another walk to load the bases, and 2B Robert Moore worked a bases-loaded free pass of his own to force in Reyes. After a pitching change, Sergio Alcántara drew another free pass to bring home Stubbs, and CF Steward Berroa followed with yet another walk to plate Cairo and cut the deficit to 6-4 at the end of seven.

Both teams went scoreless in the eighth, and Lehigh Valley came to the plate in the ninth in search of two runs. Red Wings RHP Jack Sinclair came on and induced a strikeout, and two flyouts to solidify a 6-4 Rochester victory.

RHP Riley Cornelio took the ball for Rochester Sunday night for what was his third start of the season. The TCU product allowed one earned on two hits over 4.0 innings, while striking out five and walking two. RHP Seth Shuman entered for the fifth and turned in 2.0 hitless frames with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. RHP Andre Granillo followed in the seventh and allowed three earned on one hit, with a strikeout and three walks through 0.1 inning. RHP Julian Fernández finished the inning, recording the final two outs without allowing a run, despite two walks. RHP Orlando Ribalta took over to start the eighth and surrendered one hit through a clean frame. Jack Sinclair came on to close things out in the ninth, and retired all three batters he faced with a strikeout on 11 pitches to secure his first Triple-A save.

DH Yohandy Morales is the Red Wings Player of the Game in their series finale Sunday afternoon. The Miami product picked up his first three-hit game since August 30, 2025, at Jacksonville, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and two RBI. Morales has picked up at least one hit in seven of his 10 games played in the month of April.

The Red Wings will travel back to the Flower City on Monday for their first six-game series of 2026 against Buffalo. LHP Andrew Alvarez will get the ball for Rochester in the opener, and the Bisons will counter with right-hander and former Syracuse Met & Red Wing Austin Voth. Game one on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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