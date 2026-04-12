Felix Reyes Extends Hitting Streak to 10 But 'Pigs Fall in Finale to Red Wings

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Felix Reyes collected three hits to push his hitting streak to 10 games, but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-6) comeback bid came up short in a 6-4 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (8-7) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The Red Wings started the scoring in the second as Andrew Pinckney singled with two outs, stole second, and then scored on a Yohandy Morales base hit.

Three walks to begin the third primed the pump for Rochester. From there, Abimelec Ortiz singled home a run and Andrés Chaparro followed with a two-run double before a wild pitch plated another. Morales capped the five-run frame with an RBI single, chasing 'Pigs starter Tucker Davidson (0-1) after 2.1 innings of work.

Paul McIntosh answered back for the 'Pigs in the last of the third with a solo homer, his first of the year to make it 6-1. That was the only run Red Wings starter Riley Cornelio allowed before handing the ball to Seth Shuman (1-0) out of the bullpen with Shuman following with two scoreless innings to earn the win.

In the seventh, the 'Pigs used one base hit and five walks (three with the bases loaded) to plate three runs and closer the gap to 6-4. They ultimately left the bases loaded however as a Bryan De La Cruz screamer was handled at second base to end the threat.

The 'Pigs got the tying run to the plate in the eighth but came up empty before being retired in order in the ninth by Jack Sinclair (S, 1) who earned the save for the Red Wings, securing their 6-4 win.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs hit the road to take on the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field in St. Paul for the first time in franchise history. First pitch is slated for 7:37 EST on Tuesday, April 14th.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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