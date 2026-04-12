Sunday Funday, Knights Crush Redbirds 13-4

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights made quick work of the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field. Charlotte used a seven-run third inning to take control of the game and never looked back on their way to a 13-4 victory over Memphis. The win earned the Knights a series split.

Memphis came out of the gates swinging. The Redbirds plated three runs in the top of the first inning, but Knights starter Shane Smith quickly settled in. In the bottom of the third, Darren Baker ripped an RBI triple into the right field corner that ignited the rally. Baker scored on a Sam Antonacci groundout ahead of Everson Pereira's game-tying solo Home Run.

The outburst continued when Korey Lee plated a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly coupled with a Redbirds error. Jarred Kelenic capped the frame with a mammoth two-run Home Run to right field.

Charlotte kept the pedal down in the middle stanzas. Kelenic came through again with an RBI single in the fifth inning while Jacob Gonzalez and LaMonte Wade Jr. each delivered RBI base hits in the sixth. Mario Camilletti joined party with a two-run double in the eighth.

Ben Peoples pitched a pair of shutout innings and earned the win while Tyler Gilbert and Adisyn Coffey effectively finished out the contest from the mound.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Knights will take on the defending Triple-A champion Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to kick off their six-game road trip. Tuesday's game in Jacksonville is slated for 11:05am ET.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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