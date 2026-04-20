Dig In: Your 2026 Guide to Bites and Bevs at Knights Games

Published on April 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights have kicked off their 2026 season - so we ate and drank our way through the ballpark to bring you the most up-to-date guide to the best bevs and bites.

It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.

Our takeaway: You can get a lot more than just peanuts and popcorn at a Knights game. The fan favorites are all still available - hello, Carolina dog - and this year's menu additions will have you drooling.

Prepare your appetite. Here's an absolutely stuffed breakdown of all the food and drink options at Truist Field. Ã°Å¸ââ¡

Flashpoint Grill

Locations: Sections 105, 123

Menu highlights:

Homer's chicken and waffle sandwich

Hot dog with fries

Chicken tenders

Family pack with four sodas, four fries + four hot dogs

Bottomless soda

Alcohol: Domestic and craft drafts

New item: 704 Kids Meal with mini corn dogs, smiley fries, apple slices and apple juice.

The Show Left Field

Location: Sections 122

Menu highlights:

Smash burger with fries (single, double, triple or quadruple patties)

Veggie burger

Bottomless soda

Alcohol: Domestic and craft drafts

New items: Garlic chicken sliders and parmesan truffle fries.

Smokies

Location: Concourse behind the Homeplate Club

Menu highlights:

Philly sandwich

Cheddar smoked brat with chips

Fried PB&J

Bottomless soda

Alcohol: Domestic and craft drafts

New items: 980 fried pork chop biscuits + a rib sandwich.

Sweet's

Locations: Section 111

Menu highlights:

Funnel cake fries

Soft serve

Brownie sundae

Alcohol: Domestic and craft drafts

New items:

Cobbler sundae

Homerun Brownie (mini fried brownies topped with ice cream)

Loaded Bases donuts (mini donuts with toppings like maple + bacon)

CLT funnel cake fries (topped with sweet potato drizzle and spiced nuts)

Hungry Howie's

Location: Behind home plate

Menu highlights:

Cheese and pepperoni pizza

Bottomless soda

Alcohol: Craft drafts

Popcorn

Location: Section 102

Menu highlights:

Souvenir popcorn bucket

Dippin' Dots

Dippin Dots

Locations: Sections 105, 116, 123 and Center Field in the Kids Zone

Menu highlights:

Dippin' Dots (Chocolate Chip Cookie, Rainbow Ice, Cookies 'N Cream, Redberry)

More dessert options

Kona Ice in section 113

Bruster's Ice Cream in sections 110 and 105.

FRANX

Location: Section 114

Menu highlights:

Carolina dog

Mac + cheese dog

Chicago dog

Footlong Carolina vs. Chicago dog

Alcohol: Domestic and premium canned beers, craft drafts, wine.

BBQ Cart

Location: Section 118

Menu highlights:

Pulled pork sandwich with a side of mac + cheese

Alcohol: Craft drafts

New items: Rib tips, burnt ends, smoked wings and pimento mac + cheese.

Salsa

Location: Section 116

Menu highlights:

Street tacos

Nachos

Chips and queso

Alcohol: Domestic and premium canned beers, craft drafts, wine.

HR Porch

Location: Upstairs

Menu highlights:

Snacks (Cracker Jack, peanuts, pretzels)

Alcohol: Craft drafts

Noteworthy drink options

Take note: There are 10+ dedicated drink stands in the stadium, each serving a selection of beer, wine and other beverages.

Here are a few favorites and where to find them.

Circle K Bar

Location: Section 123

Menu highlights:

Souvenir domestic drafts

Craft drafts

Premium and domestic canned beer

Wine

Cocktails

Jell-o shots

Plus, plus, plus: Find drink options at the portable bar in section 114, Beers of The World in section 110, and Crafts of the QC in section 102.

Premium options

If you're entertaining a group or just looking for a unique ballpark experience, there are a few premium seating and dining options to choose from.

Most include buffet-style food and a dedicated bar for your section.

Menu highlights:

Fresh fruit

Cheeseboard

Tri-tip steak

Smoked pulled chicken sandwiches

Chocolate chip cookies

Photos and details are below. You can browse all the Truist Field suite options online.

Party terraces

These two private areas are available to rent for 40-60 people. Learn more.

Dugout suites

These put you closer to the batter than the pitcher is. Rental includes 30 tickets (23 fixed seats) and 8 parking passes.

Private Suites

Private suites have indoor and outdoor seating.

Corona Rooftop

The Corona Rooftop is mostly standing room and has a fun party vibe, with three "build your own" stations: ballpark burgers, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches.

Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic Area

The Picnic Area has a family-friendly vibe and includes covered and uncovered seating. The buffet-style menu includes chicken thighs, pulled pork BBQ, Carolina dogs and more.

Budweiser Home Plate Club

The home plate club is premium indoor seating on the lower level. Expect a rotating menu, full bar and breezy A/C.

Diamonds Direct Luxury Lounge

This area can host up to 350 people and can accommodate a variety of set-ups, including reception style, theater/classroom lecture, cocktail or seated banquets.

Hungry for a trip to the ballpark? Check out the full 2026 Knights schedule and make plans to dig into Charlotte's favorite summer pastime.

Produced in partnership with the Charlotte Knights.







International League Stories from April 20, 2026

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