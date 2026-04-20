Dig In: Your 2026 Guide to Bites and Bevs at Knights Games
Published on April 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
The Charlotte Knights have kicked off their 2026 season - so we ate and drank our way through the ballpark to bring you the most up-to-date guide to the best bevs and bites.
It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.
Our takeaway: You can get a lot more than just peanuts and popcorn at a Knights game. The fan favorites are all still available - hello, Carolina dog - and this year's menu additions will have you drooling.
Prepare your appetite. Here's an absolutely stuffed breakdown of all the food and drink options at Truist Field. Ã°Å¸ââ¡
Flashpoint Grill
Locations: Sections 105, 123
Menu highlights:
Homer's chicken and waffle sandwich
Hot dog with fries
Chicken tenders
Family pack with four sodas, four fries + four hot dogs
Bottomless soda
Alcohol: Domestic and craft drafts
New item: 704 Kids Meal with mini corn dogs, smiley fries, apple slices and apple juice.
The Show Left Field
Location: Sections 122
Menu highlights:
Smash burger with fries (single, double, triple or quadruple patties)
Veggie burger
Bottomless soda
Alcohol: Domestic and craft drafts
New items: Garlic chicken sliders and parmesan truffle fries.
Smokies
Location: Concourse behind the Homeplate Club
Menu highlights:
Philly sandwich
Cheddar smoked brat with chips
Fried PB&J
Bottomless soda
Alcohol: Domestic and craft drafts
New items: 980 fried pork chop biscuits + a rib sandwich.
Sweet's
Locations: Section 111
Menu highlights:
Funnel cake fries
Soft serve
Brownie sundae
Alcohol: Domestic and craft drafts
New items:
Cobbler sundae
Homerun Brownie (mini fried brownies topped with ice cream)
Loaded Bases donuts (mini donuts with toppings like maple + bacon)
CLT funnel cake fries (topped with sweet potato drizzle and spiced nuts)
Hungry Howie's
Location: Behind home plate
Menu highlights:
Cheese and pepperoni pizza
Bottomless soda
Alcohol: Craft drafts
Popcorn
Location: Section 102
Menu highlights:
Souvenir popcorn bucket
Dippin' Dots
Dippin Dots
Locations: Sections 105, 116, 123 and Center Field in the Kids Zone
Menu highlights:
Dippin' Dots (Chocolate Chip Cookie, Rainbow Ice, Cookies 'N Cream, Redberry)
More dessert options
Kona Ice in section 113
Bruster's Ice Cream in sections 110 and 105.
FRANX
Location: Section 114
Menu highlights:
Carolina dog
Mac + cheese dog
Chicago dog
Footlong Carolina vs. Chicago dog
Alcohol: Domestic and premium canned beers, craft drafts, wine.
BBQ Cart
Location: Section 118
Menu highlights:
Pulled pork sandwich with a side of mac + cheese
Alcohol: Craft drafts
New items: Rib tips, burnt ends, smoked wings and pimento mac + cheese.
Salsa
Location: Section 116
Menu highlights:
Street tacos
Nachos
Chips and queso
Alcohol: Domestic and premium canned beers, craft drafts, wine.
HR Porch
Location: Upstairs
Menu highlights:
Snacks (Cracker Jack, peanuts, pretzels)
Alcohol: Craft drafts
Noteworthy drink options
Take note: There are 10+ dedicated drink stands in the stadium, each serving a selection of beer, wine and other beverages.
Here are a few favorites and where to find them.
Circle K Bar
Location: Section 123
Menu highlights:
Souvenir domestic drafts
Craft drafts
Premium and domestic canned beer
Wine
Cocktails
Jell-o shots
Plus, plus, plus: Find drink options at the portable bar in section 114, Beers of The World in section 110, and Crafts of the QC in section 102.
Premium options
If you're entertaining a group or just looking for a unique ballpark experience, there are a few premium seating and dining options to choose from.
Most include buffet-style food and a dedicated bar for your section.
Menu highlights:
Fresh fruit
Cheeseboard
Tri-tip steak
Smoked pulled chicken sandwiches
Chocolate chip cookies
Photos and details are below. You can browse all the Truist Field suite options online.
Party terraces
These two private areas are available to rent for 40-60 people. Learn more.
Dugout suites
These put you closer to the batter than the pitcher is. Rental includes 30 tickets (23 fixed seats) and 8 parking passes.
Private Suites
Private suites have indoor and outdoor seating.
Corona Rooftop
The Corona Rooftop is mostly standing room and has a fun party vibe, with three "build your own" stations: ballpark burgers, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches.
Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic Area
The Picnic Area has a family-friendly vibe and includes covered and uncovered seating. The buffet-style menu includes chicken thighs, pulled pork BBQ, Carolina dogs and more.
Budweiser Home Plate Club
The home plate club is premium indoor seating on the lower level. Expect a rotating menu, full bar and breezy A/C.
Diamonds Direct Luxury Lounge
This area can host up to 350 people and can accommodate a variety of set-ups, including reception style, theater/classroom lecture, cocktail or seated banquets.
Hungry for a trip to the ballpark? Check out the full 2026 Knights schedule and make plans to dig into Charlotte's favorite summer pastime.
Produced in partnership with the Charlotte Knights.
International League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Dig In: Your 2026 Guide to Bites and Bevs at Knights Games - Charlotte Knights
- Tolentino Named Minor League Player of the Week - Columbus Clippers
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- Young Wins International League Pitcher of the Week - Norfolk Tides
- Homestand Highlights: "Georgia Peaches Weekend" Returns as Stripers Host Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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